"Fixer Upper" fans will soon be able to get their Gaines-family fix in a whole new way.

Joanna Gaines has just released new details on her first-ever cookbook, due out this spring.

I finally get to share my new cookbook, #MagnoliaTable with you all! It comes out April 24, 2018, just in time for Motherâs Day. Order it in advance to gift a preorder or if you want to get one hot off the press! Read more & get a few early recipes here: https://t.co/eY9z4304iD pic.twitter.com/5xm7eZH0q5 — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) December 18, 2017

"Magnolia Table," which is set to hit stores in late April (just in time for Mother's Day gifting, of course!), gets its name from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming restaurant, also opening in 2018, in Waxo Texas.

According to People, the book will feature 125 recipes, including everything from breakfast, lunch and dinner to small plates, snacks and desserts (some of which Gaines now serves at her Silos Baking Co. bakery) — all inspired by the foods and dishes that the Gaines themselves love to eat. A few dishes in the cookbook will even be featured on the restaurant's menu, so if you don't have time to get to Waco, you can whip plenty of authentic Magnolia-style meals at home.

People says readers can expect recipes for "chicken pot pie, brussels sprouts with crispy bacon, toasted pecans and balsamic reduction, and asparagus fontina quiche."

After a week long photoshoot for our cookbook, celebrating with some homemade mac n cheese & brownie pie feels right. #MagnoliaTableCookbook pic.twitter.com/x63zAiBGLt — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) September 23, 2017

“Chip has always wanted to open a restaurant. And now that it’s finally underway, we wrote this cookbook as a way to share some of our favorite family recipes, including a few that we’ll be serving at the restaurant,” Gaines told People.

“For me, this cookbook is a celebration of bringing people together because I think there’s nothing better than gathering around the table with family and friends to share a good meal,” she added.

Meanwhile, social media is clamoring for any Gaines info they can get their hands on:

"Magnolia Table" will be on sale April 24, 2018, but is available for pre-order now.