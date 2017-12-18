"Fixer Upper" fans will soon be able to get their Gaines-family fix in a whole new way.
Joanna Gaines has just released new details on her first-ever cookbook, due out this spring.
"Magnolia Table," which is set to hit stores in late April (just in time for Mother's Day gifting, of course!), gets its name from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ upcoming restaurant, also opening in 2018, in Waxo Texas.
According to People, the book will feature 125 recipes, including everything from breakfast, lunch and dinner to small plates, snacks and desserts (some of which Gaines now serves at her Silos Baking Co. bakery) — all inspired by the foods and dishes that the Gaines themselves love to eat. A few dishes in the cookbook will even be featured on the restaurant's menu, so if you don't have time to get to Waco, you can whip plenty of authentic Magnolia-style meals at home.
People says readers can expect recipes for "chicken pot pie, brussels sprouts with crispy bacon, toasted pecans and balsamic reduction, and asparagus fontina quiche."
“Chip has always wanted to open a restaurant. And now that it’s finally underway, we wrote this cookbook as a way to share some of our favorite family recipes, including a few that we’ll be serving at the restaurant,” Gaines told People.
“For me, this cookbook is a celebration of bringing people together because I think there’s nothing better than gathering around the table with family and friends to share a good meal,” she added.
Meanwhile, social media is clamoring for any Gaines info they can get their hands on:
"Magnolia Table" will be on sale April 24, 2018, but is available for pre-order now.