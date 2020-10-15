Ina Garten shares the 1 kitchen tool you should replace every year

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Some kitchen tools are meant to last a lifetime (cast-iron skillet, we’re looking at you), but there are others that you should probably replace more than you'd think.

Recently, Ina Garten revealed to Food & Wine that we should be tossing our zesters and vegetable peelers every 12 months. (Be honest: Have you ever replaced your peelers?)

“Vegetable peelers get rusty, they get dull, and they’re very cheap, so you can just throw them out and buy new ones,” the Food Network star explained. “Every once in a while I do that.”

It's worth noting, though, that hers might be in especially bad shape after a year because she's constantly running it through the dishwasher.

A blunt blade can ruin meal prep, but it’s also a safety hazard, according to Katie Stilo, a chef and food stylist.

“If you are working with a dull peeler, you’re at risk of slipping while using it and causing injury to yourself,” Stilo cautioned.

While there are ways to extend the life of your peeler — hand wash and dry completely — sometimes you’re better to just start fresh.

The good news is that the gadget is, as Garten pointed out, relatively inexpensive.

Stilo swears by Kuhn Rikon's Y-shaped Original Swiss Peeler, which retails for $8, and features an extra sharp carbon steel blade.

“It easily navigates corners and bumps of your fruits and vegetables,” Stilo said.

For those that are more comfortable with a straight design, Stilo recommends the OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler for its easy-to-hold handle.

"If you plan to peel only apples and thin-skinned fruits and vegetables, you won’t need a super heavy duty peeler," Stilo said. "If you are going to be peeling ginger or other knobby and thick skinned items, you want to invest in a heavy duty peeler or replace it twice a year."

Stilo added that ceramic models won't rust, but they do dull faster than metal ones.

Of course, peelers aren’t the only items in your kitchen that have a shelf life. Stilo noted that kitchen shears can wear down if they are used frequently.

“Some utensils such as wooden spoons, whisks, or rubber spatulas can become damaged or absorb odors from your cooking,” she said. “You don’t want onion flavor in your cake better, so your best bet is to replace often!”