This $9 peeler is still perfect after 10 years and has 5 stars on Amazon

Every year, for the past 10 years, I have peeled hundreds of zucchini and eggplants for ratatouille in the summer; apples for pies, crisps and crumbles in autumn; potatoes for mashes and roasts in winter; and — most importantly — oranges for Negroni cocktails all year-round.

My secret weapon for blasting through piles of produce with ease? A $9 peeler that I've owned since I was in college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

OXO Good Grips Y Peeler, $9 (usually $10), Amazon

Amazon

This is also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $9 and Sur La Table for $10.

The OXO Good Grips Y Peeler is simply the best peeler I've ever tried. But don't just take my word for it. The gadget boasts an impressive, five-star rating on Amazon with more than 900 reviews. Even TODAY commerce editor, Aline Martins, said, "I never see 5 stars on anything!"

I've used many other peelers over the years while working in the food world, and helping out in the kitchen at the homes of my friends and family. But here are five reasons I'm convinced that mine is the best one around.

It has a special notch just for potatoes.

The main reason I bought this peeler in college was because I was living in the Midwest — the land of meat and potatoes. My roommate introduced me to Costco for the first time, where I bought a 20-pound sack of spuds with her membership card. Not understanding how long it would take to get rid of the taters, they inevitably sprouted eyes, which were actually super easy to remove with my handy tool. Long story short: We ate a lot of slow-cooker mashed potatoes that semester.

Joo Lee / TODAY

It glides smoothly.

Instead of catching on the skin of delicate vegetables, like zucchini, the stainless steel blade slides down the veggie with ease and leaves the produce nick-free.

Joo Lee / TODAY

It's comfy to hold.

Thanks to an easy-to-grip rubber handle, it never slips out of my hand. Pro-tip: I always peel away from my body and have never cut myself accidentally.

The blade doesn't seem to get dull.

It's been 10 years (!) and this little peeler is still tearing through my fruits and veggies with ease. It even works on hard-to-peel citrus rind.

Joo Lee / TODAY

It's crazy durable.

I've put my peeler through trial by fire — literally — to the point that I accidentally melted a part of the handle by accident. Oops. But that hasn't stopped it from getting the job done time and time again.

