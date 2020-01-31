When it comes to game-day cooking, no one scores in the kitchen quite like celebrity chefs.

As the countdown to Super Bowl Sunday begins, the country's top culinary minds are taking to social media to share their favorite football finger foods. From fresh seafood to decadent dips, these delicious dishes definitely don't skimp out on flavor.

Ina Garten

Who needs wings when you can have freshly roasted seafood? Leave it to Garten to prepare a luscious tray of shrimp for the big game. She calls this easy-to-make recipe Roasted Shrimp Cocktail Louis. Instead of peeling and boiling the shrimp, Garten buys her shrimp peeled with tails on, throws them onto a sheet tray with a little olive oil, salt and pepper, and then just roasts them for 10 minutes. Her creamy cocktail sauce gets a kick from zesty lemon juice and spicy sriracha.

Bobby Flay

Grill master Bobby Flay doesn't mind being cheesy when it comes to his Super Bowl spread. On Tuesday, the chef shared his recipe for queso, which he spices up with a Pickled Poblano Relish.

"Looking for #SuperBowlSnacks to serve on game day?" Flay asked his Instagram followers. Well, look no further, food fans.

Martha Stewart

Just kidding ... we looked a little further.

Martha Stewart also agrees queso is one of Super Bowl's most valuable players. To ensure hers stays piping hot and gooey, Stewart advises making it in the slow cooker.

"On gameday, queso is an undisputed MVP but it often loses steam (and silkiness) by halftime. To combat the cooldown issue, our recipe calls for making the queso in a slow cooker, which you can keep plugged in to maintain cheesy, melty bliss through the final drive," she wrote.

Andrew Zimmern

Andrew Zimmern, who recently celebrated 28 years of sobriety, kicked off the Super Bowl festivities in Florida on Thursday. To celebrate the big game, the chef dove into an iconic Miami dish: stone crab.

Whether you prep this coastal crab specialty at home or dine out like Zimmern, digging into some buttery shellfish is a hands-on activity that's perfect for a game day — even if you can't make it to legendary Joe's Stone Crab.

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli is heading into the weekend with a whole menu of her go-to party recipes. If you want to go all out for America's biggest sporting day, whip up a Football Cheeseball, Potato Skins with Beer Cheese, Jalapeño Bacon Wrapped Shrimp with Cherry Cola Barbecue Sauce or some classic, crispy onion rings.

After the big game, lighten things up with the Food Network star's favorite healthy, lower-carb takes on classic comfort foods.

Giada De Laurentiis

Nobody would be judging if you're favorite Super Bowl dish is a hefty bowl of pasta. But the team at Giadzy, Giada DeLaurentiis' lifestyle site, provided a utensil-free alternative to the savory Italian food you may be craving.