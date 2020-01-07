Actress, Food Network star and cookbook author Valerie Bertinelli is kicking off the new year with a fresh approach to dinner — every night of the week. With the goal of eating healthier in 2020 and feeling better overall, she developed a week's worth of delicious recipes that cut out calories but pack in flavor. Today, she shows us how to make low-carb Italian wedding soup, simple roasted salmon with veggies, a sugar-free cheesecake for dessert and shares five more recipes that the whole family will love.

1. Monday

This soup proves you can totally cut carbs without compromising on taste. Leafy greens, a flavorful broth, mini turkey meatballs and fresh Parmesan add all the flavor you need while keeping this dish light and healthy.

2. Tuesday

I adore the freshness that zoodles (aka zucchini noodles) add to this dish. The veggie "pasta" and lemon zest add a brightness that's usually missing from traditional shrimp scampi with regular wheat pasta.

3. Wednesday

I love this recipe because it is truly a one-pan wonder. You just put the fresh salmon and crisp veggies on a baking sheet, season everything and pop it in the oven to roast. In just 20 minutes, you've got a flavorful and healthy dinner ... and only one pan to clean!

4. Thursday

Heirloom garlic, though not as long-lasting as the commercial varieties at the grocery store, has a more intense flavor and is much sweeter when cooked. This chicken dish will have your whole house smelling absolutely divine.

5. Friday

Chimichurri is comprised mostly of fresh herbs and olive oil, but it's one of those very flavorful sauces that goes well with meat or seafood. Quick-broiling shrimp and peppers make this dish super fast to prepare, while the bold sauce gives it loads of flavor.

6. Saturday

Don't be intimidated by the word gremolata. It sounds very fancy and technical, but it's really just citrus zest mixed with parsley, olive oil and red pepper flakes. It's so easy to make and it adds a big, bold flavor to the delicate fish fillets.

7. Sunday

This lightened-up version of a classic meatloaf uses ground turkey instead of ground beef. It's flavored with my favorite Italian herbs for a truly unique take on a staple main. Serve a slice alongside some zoodles to add more fiber to a low-carb meal.

Bonus! A delicious dessert for any night of the week

This cheesecake has all the sweetness and creaminess of the classic version, but with no added sugar! I love being able to indulge in dessert without feeling guilty after.

