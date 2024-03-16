27 St. Patrick’s Day food deals that are a pot o’ gold

Feeling lucky? Even if you’re not Irish, St. Patrick’s Day is a pretty fortunate day. The holiday falls on Sunday, March 17 this year, and restaurants and food brands are doling out plenty of deals to celebrate.

Searching for your pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow? We’ve rounded up a whole slew of deals to fuel your celebrations this weekend.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar will be pouring shots of Jameson and Tullamore Dew whiskey for $5 all day on March 17.

Baked by Melissa

Through March 19, Baked by Melissa customers can get 10% off the brand’s 50-pack of Shamrock Shuffle Cupcakes and 100-pack of Lucky Us Cupcakes. The offer is valid on the Baked by Melissa website and in the company’s retail stores. No code is required.

Bar Louie

Between March 15 and 17, Bar Louie is serving up $3 drafts of green beer, $4 Jameson Irish whiskey sidecars and $5 Guinness beer. In addition, customers who make a purchase in the restaurant or online in the rewards app will earn a surprise reward for their next visit (valid through April 14).

Biggby Coffee

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Biggby Coffee is running a buy one, get one free or $1 off any drink deal. The offer is valid on drinks of all sizes, up to 24 ounces.

Burger King

Rewards members can get a free flame-grilled Whopper through March 17 when they enter Burger King’s Million Dollar Whopper Contest.

Here’s how it works: Share the ingredients that you’d put on your dream Whopper and you could win $1 million and see your sandwich sold in restaurants for a limited time.

Carvel

Carvel is running an online gift card promotion through March 31. When you buy $30 in gift cards, you’ll get two $5 rewards cards. The cards are valid through April 30 and can only be used one at a time at participating locations.

Fudgie Fanatics members will also get an email coupon that’s good for $2 off any cake (except Small Square and Lil’ Love varieties) through March 24.

Casey’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Casey’s customers can get a large supreme pizza for $13 on March 17 using the code SCORE.

Cheryl’s Cookies

Through March 24, Cheryl’s Cookies customers can save 20% on St. Patrick’s Day gifts and treats when they spend $49.99+ sitewide and use the code CHICK20.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

When you show up to Cooper’s on March 17, you’ll find the following St. Patrick’s Day specials in store:

Corned Beef Sliders ($19.99)

Corned Beef & Cabbage ($27.99)

Dog Haus

Dog Haus customers can order $6 Jameson Shots and $7 Pickle Backs on St. Patrick’s Day at participating #DogHausBiergarten locations.

Goldberg’s Fine Foods

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Goldberg’s Fine Foods customers can get 50% off a Reuben sandwich with the purchase of another in-store on March 17.

Gopuff

Between March 16 at 8 a.m. ET and March 18 at 8 a.m. ET, Gopuff is running the following deals in select markets, while supplies last:

Gopuff FAM members who order on the Gopuff app or website:

Guinness 15-ounce can for $0.25 (limit one per customer)

50% off green products including Tate’s Cookies, Prime Energy and Canada Dry (limit four per order)

All customers:

Save $10 when you buy $50 in alcohol. (The offer is valid for anyone ages 21+, can't be combined with other coupons and expires on March 17. FAM deal items aren't eligible.)

20% off hydration essentials

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

GourmetGiftsBaskets.com is giving TODAY.com readers 30% off all things green with the code LUCKTODAY. The deal is valid through March 31 and excludes same-day deliveries. Need some inspiration? The site has plenty of St. Patrick's' Day gift baskets.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies customers who dress up in green clothing and make a purchase in-store between March 15 — 17 can score one free classic cookie. The company also has a new St. Patrick's Day collection.

Jack in the Box

Both new and current Jack Pack members will score a free Oreo Cookie Mint Shake at Jack in the Box with a $1 purchase on March 17 while ordering online or in the restaurant’s app.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill customers can take advantage of the following deals during happy hour through March 17:

Green beer, sake and seltzer specials for $3

Corned beef sliders for $6

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers who show up to participating locations between March 15 — 17 can score one free green O’riginal Glazed doughnut when they dress in green.

The chain also has a brand new St. Patrick’s Day collection that comes with four new flavors: Luck of the Rainbow Doughnut, Shamrock Cookies ‘N Kreme Made With OREO Cookies, Plaid Party Doughnut and Shooting Shamrock Doughnut.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli rewards members will earn double points through March 20 when they buy a Corned Beef Spud or Reuben Sandwich. Double points will only apply to these two items and not the entire order. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts/rewards and isn’t valid on third-party delivery.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is offering rewards members double points on any St. Patrick’s Day products through March 17.

Pokeworks

While ordering online or in the Pokeworks app on March 16 and 17, customers can get a free single scoop of avocado on a regular or large entrée. Simply use the code STPATTYS24 to score the deal.

Raising Cane’s

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Raising Cane’s is giving rewards members a free 22-ounce Leprechaun Lemonade.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

For $7 a mug, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe customers can get the restaurant’s green Paddy’s Punch on March 16 and 17.

Red Robin

Red Robin customers can save 20% off on gift cards when they spend $100 or more on them online. The offer is valid through March 18.

STK Steakhouse

Through March 17, STK Steakhouse will have lil’ Corned Beef Sliders for $6. The sliders also come in an entrée portion for lunch and dinner for $26.

The Greene Turtle

For two days only (March 16 and 17), The Greene Turtle will have the following drink specials:

$4 Jameson, Green Tea and Baby Guinness shots

$5 Tall Guinness drafts

$6 Irish car bombs

The restaurant will also have the following food specials:

$12.99 Reuben sandwich

$15.99 Corned beef and cabbage

Twin Peaks

When you show up to Twin Peaks wearing green on March 17, you’ll get a free order of chips and queso with a $20 purchase.

TXB

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, TXB convenience/grocery stores will be offering customers a buy one, get one free deal on 20-ounce bottles of Sprite and 7UP.