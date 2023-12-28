Serve a New Year’s Eve party platter for easy and elegant entertaining

Holiday entertaining can feel overwhelming at times. You have to clean and tidy your home, buy and make food, and make the entire event feel “special.” It’s a lot to take on when you can barely keep up with your inbox. Making hosting feel low stress is just one reason I love making snack trays. Instead of a traditional meal that requires lots of time in the kitchen, I appreciate that I can assemble a tray, serve it and actually enjoy spending time with my guests.

All of the snack trays in my book, “Everyday Snack Tray,” require you to make just one recipe. The rest of the items can be store bought and easily arranged on a tray. I hope you enjoy this elegant New Year’s Eve Party Platter — it’s one of my faves!

A snack tray worthy of your New Year’s Eve party. Courtesy Lauren Volo

New Year’s Eve Party Platter

Even if you’re staying home for New Year’s, that doesn’t mean you can’t put on your LBD and heels! A little glam goes with this elegant but easy black and white tray. Make the cheese twists a day ahead so all you’ll have to do on Dec. 31 is arrange everything on a board and pop open a bottle of your favorite bubbly.

Black Sesame Parmesan Twists (recipe below)

Blackberries

Chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreos)

Chocolate wafer cookies (such as Loacker)

Black and white cookies

Chocolate-drizzled popcorn

Fresh or dried black figs

Black olive and baby mozzarella mini skewers

Vanilla meringues

Black licorice

Crostini with plain goat cheese and fig-cocoa jam (such as Dalmatia)

Black and white bow tie pasta (such as Borgo de’ Medici)

Excerpted with permission from “Everyday Snack Tray” by Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN. Published by Revell, a Division of Baker Publishing, 2023. Bakerpublishinggroup.com.