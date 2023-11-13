It’s the season for giving and TODAY is kicking off Thanksgiving early by donating eight trucks full of turkeys to families in need. And if we’re lucky, we might just beat a Guinness World Record along the way.

On Monday, Nov. 13, TODAY, along with our sponsor Jennie-O, will deliver turkeys at food banks in New York City and Chicago, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Currently, the Guinness World Record for the largest turkey donation in 24 hours is 142,117 pounds (roughly 7,620 birds). We’re aiming to blow that record out of the water with close to 15,000 turkeys donated in one day.

TODAY’s Al Roker will be chronicling all the action at City Harvest food bank in Brooklyn, New York, while Jacob Soboroff will be overseeing operations at the Greater Chicago Food Depository in Chicago, Illinois. The turkeys will be donated to three different food banks in the cities.

How to donate

With so many people in need across the country, the holiday season is the perfect time to give back to your local community. TODAY has teamed up with the following organizations this holiday season. Please click the links below to support these trusted food banks and the communities they serve: