Treat yourself to Joy Bauer’s feel-good chocolate recipes

Life is like a box of chocolates, full of sweet surprises, and today, I’m delighted to unveil three chocolate treats that are surprisingly nutritious. From my seedy chocolate bark to my healthy chocolate milkshake and irresistible chocolate-strawberry clusters, each bite (or sip!) promises an abundance of chocolaty goodness.

Chocolate enthusiasts, get ready to embark on a sweet, salty and crunchy journey. This bark is a terrific snack or dessert that you can enjoy whenever a craving strikes. I love experimenting with different seed combinations, but I have a soft spot for the nutrient-packed trio of sunflower, pumpkin and hemp seeds, which provide a wealth of plant-based protein, healthy fat, vitamins and minerals. The addition of hemp seeds not only adds a dose of omega-3 fats but lends a charming touch of white, sort of reminiscent of nonpareils or Sno-Caps — aka my go-to movie theater indulgence in my pre-nutritionist days.

These playful treats showcase freshly sliced strawberries, perfectly coated in melted chocolate and embellished with a sprinkle of coconut and a dash of salt. After a brief chill in the freezer, the chocolate transforms into a magic shell, creating a scrumptious handheld indulgence. Each bite delivers a decadent blend of snappy chocolate with a burst of juicy sweet strawberries. It’s a blissful combination!

Are you ready to shake things up? Say hello to the healthiest chocolate milkshake. This thick and creamy shake is naturally sweet and filled with chocolate flavor — no need for ice cream! With just four simple ingredients and a quick spin in the blender, you can indulge in this satisfying treat in no time. For an extra touch of decadence, I highly recommend topping off a glass with aerated whipped cream and a sprinkle of cocoa powder or dark chocolate shavings. Plus, this recipe boasts an impressive seven grams of fiber, making it a win-win for your taste buds and your health. Get ready to sip and savor this feel-good shake!