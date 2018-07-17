Keep your cookout light and bright with grilled chicken paillard & peach-burrata salad

share tweet email

The Grill Dads, Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson, are stopping by TODAY to share a few of their summer grilling recipes for an easy and impressive cookout. They show us how to make lemony grilled chicken paillard and grilled peach salad with burrata and prosciutto.

"This recipe checks off all the summer boxes for me," say the Grill Dads. "You get that smoky, grilled flavor from the chicken, and a refreshing, crisp, bright note from the lemon."

"This recipe is a show-stopper at any summer dinner party or barbecue. As an alternative to some of the heavier dishes associated with the season, this grilled peach salad brings a light, flavorful and colorful quality to any gathering."

