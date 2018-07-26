share tweet pin email

Earlier this month, a writer from the hit TV show "Scrubs" posted about a new produce prank on Twitter that's eliciting peels of laughter from the internet — and creeping out a lot of people.

Kevin Biegel divulged his new favorite (and rather devious) pastime to his followers on July 5. (We're totally holding onto this for April Fool's Day, by the way.)

Favorite new thing:



Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets. pic.twitter.com/aDOMd3K8cX — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) July 5, 2018

"Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets," Biegel wrote.

The prank is rather simple but also pretty genius.

With fruit that looks straight out of a horror film, even those bananas with edible peels will likely not be eaten.

The original tweet now has more than 57,000 retweets and over 1,200 comments, with reactions ranging from totally amused to totally terrified.

So far, followers have thought of their own scary statements for bananas:

âPeel me and dieâ — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 5, 2018

While others see this is a great opportunity to create havoc at the supermarket:

*goes to tesco*



*carves âthereâs always money in the banana standâ into a banana*



*waits* @amersham_media — Han (@SarcasticSoul_) July 5, 2018

One tweeter commented onto Biegel's tweet at the very moment it had 6,666 retweets.

The REALLY scary thing is the number of retweets this had when I scrolled past. WTF?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/nVDG3G4Ps5 — Carrie Cruise (@RaceFanCC) July 6, 2018

Haunted banana coincidence? We think not.

But plenty of people can't help but find hilarity in the horror:

The viral trend might even be new parenting method for keeping kids in line!

...oh man...my 10 yr old is gonna get trolled with this!



1st msg

âI see youâ

2nd msg

âIâm watching youâ

3rd msg

âIâm hereâ

4th msg

âIâm behind youâ — Bunnyfufu84 (@Bunnyfufu84) July 5, 2018

Watch out, children: Moms, dads and bananas are keeping their eyes peeled for trouble.