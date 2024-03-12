I tried 7 orange juices and the winner is now my main squeeze

We can sit around and argue about whether or not orange juice tastes best with lots of pulp, some pulp or no pulp at all, but my preferred preparation is with vodka or prosecco. After all, the splash of citrus plays a pivotal role in cocktails, both classic and inspired, to complement spirits, bitters and anything else you can throw into a glass with ice.

Such was the case at the Rooftop at QT at the QT Melbourne where I enjoyed a Swanky Panky: an inspired blood orange shrub with balsamic vinegar, simple syrup, Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin, Cinzano Rosso Vermouth, Gospel Solera Rye Whiskey and Fernet Branca. This savory yet refreshing masterpiece was concocted by bar manager Chris Gaweda, who I knew would be an expert on all things O.J. So I decided to pick his brain on the versatile ingredient.

“When choosing an orange juice for cocktails, I look for freshness and quality (freshly squeezed or not from concentrate), no added sugars, preservatives or artificial flavors, and pulp preferences,” he says. “Some cocktails can benefit from the texture and flavor of a higher pulp content, but in almost all cases with cocktails, you’ll want something that has no pulp for a smoother, cleaner taste.”

“I’m not an expert on pulp, but I learned from my nan, who used to drink lots of orange juice growing up, that the dietary fiber of the juice aided her blood sugar level,” he adds. “I guess with that info and, in my opinion, the higher pulp orange juices are the choice for anyone who wishes to choose a healthier lifestyle.”

While extra pulp doesn’t provide a significant source of daily fiber (only 5% per serving), it does contain plant compounds that provide more flavonoids, which carry a number of health benefits.

Keeping this in mind and knowing that most people are sipping their orange juice with breakfast in the a.m., I tasked myself with finding the best store-bought variety with at least some pulp. I was raised a Floridian, after all, so this is in my wheelhouse of things I am expected to excel at, along with wrestling alligators and making national headlines by doing stupid things.

Here’s how they ranked.

Minute Maid’s orange juice is from concentrate and it showed. That didn’t mean it tasted terribly. In fact, there is a lot of misinformation about whether or not concentrated juice, which is simply fruit juice with the water filtered out, is unhealthy. The reality is that many companies will add sugar and other unnecessary ingredients to the remaining pulp and pectin, which then makes it unhealthy. But did this taste like I stepped into a grove and juiced some oranges myself? No. And while I can get into a somewhat artificial-tasting moment (blue raspberry is admittedly one of my favorite candy flavors), it’s not something I want to hit the palate at 8 a.m. while I’m hunched over a dining table and hating the world. I prefer things to be fresh, much like my 8 a.m. attitude.

I can’t keep up with Trader Joe’s orange juice offerings. From cold-pressed to fresh-squeezed, the beloved grocery chain needs to find a lane and stay in it. Unfortunately, the store’s current 100% O.J. isn’t even in a lane — it’s missed its exit and has crashed into a ditch. While I appreciated the brightness and subtle tartness, there was a bizarre inconsistency in flavor that made each swig taste different (sometimes it was sweet and other times it was sour). Bring back the fresh-squeezed, please, which would have probably taken home top honors. Also, I had to cheat with a no-pulp option because that’s literally all it currently offers. Sigh.

This carton really threw me because at times I felt like it tasted freshly squeezed, and at other times, it tasted like the plastic container orange juices they served in elementary school with the foil lids. I do think it’s a solid option and I trust that Whole Foods has gone above and beyond to source its oranges from only the finest of farmers, but I never thought something like orange juice could confuse my palate.

Tropicana certainly earned points in nostalgia, but it was a touch too watery and extremely sour compared to our top three. And while I personally don’t mind a bit of tartness (it’s orange juice, not a filet mignon), I didn’t want to steer y’all in the wrong direction by declaring that it’s the best on the market … because it certainly is not. That said, it is extremely reliable and never a wrong choice, so go on and enjoy what is inarguably the most popular brand on this list.

Uncle Matt’s tasted the most gourmet and special, but it was Dimetapp levels of sweet upon a first sip. Of course, it’s nothing a little prosecco can’t dilute and fix, but if you’re noshing on morning sweets like pastries, cereal or maple syrup-laden pancakes, you may end up with a toothache. There wasn’t a heaviness to it, though, and I was quite fond of the natural consistency.

It only made sense for a Florida-themed brand to creep its way to the top. There was a subtle bitterness that lingered at the end, but nothing that deterred me from going back for another glass. I was shocked, however, to find that parts of its recipe were from concentrate. It tasted freshly squeezed! Do O.J. sommeliers exist? Because if so, I’d like to formally submit an application now that I’m a certified expert.

If you’re looking for a straightforward, no B.S., pure O.J., then Simply Orange is the jug for you. I felt like this was the most simple of the bunch, which means it did a great job of living up to its name. And all of you high pulp haters need to stop with the antics and get on board. This is orange juice in its most authentic, unfiltered form and I wouldn’t have it any other way. (Except with prosecco or vodka, which I need to stop saying before people get concerned.)