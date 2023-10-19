Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Food costs continue to soar, but your Thanksgiving feast could cost less this year if Aldi has anything to say about it.

The grocery chain just announced that it’s slashing prices on some popular Thanksgiving items by up to 50%, just in time for turkey day. Ready to gobble up the discounts? Here’s everything we know so far.

Thanksgiving deals start on Nov. 1

Aldi customers will begin to see major discounts at the grocery store starting Nov. 1. The deals will last through the end of 2023 and prices will be reduced by up to 50%. Of course, prices and product availability may vary from store to store.

“With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress. What’s served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who’s sitting around it, so ALDI is delivering big savings on key items so there’s always room for more guests,” Aldi President Dave Rinaldo said in a press release.

The grocery chain estimates that shoppers can invite up to three additional guests for the same price based on potential savings.

What items are being discounted?

Per a press release, over 70 Thanksgiving feast staples will be discounted, including gravy, potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie, flour, corn, cranberries, squash, butter, brioche rolls and stuffing mix.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the items that are discounted:

Baking ingredients

Countryside Creamery Salted Pure Irish Butter (On sale for $2.19/regularly $3.19)

Stonemill Pure Vanilla (On sale for $3.49/regularly $5.89)

Baker’s Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix (On sale for $1.89/regularly $2.69)

Southern Grove Pecan Halves (On sale for $3.49/regularly $5.59)

Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust (On sale for $1.79/regularly $2.49)

Side ingredients

Stonemill Regular Gravy Mix (On sale for $0.29/regularly $0.59)

Chef’s Cupboard French Fried Onions (On sale for $1.79/regularly $2.89)

Specially Selected Brioche Rolls (On sale for $3.29/regularly $4.69)

12 oz. Fresh Cranberries (On sale for $0.99 /regularly $1.49)

Assorted Herbs Mixed Case (On sale for $1.29 /regularly $1.79)

Charcuterie ingredients

Appleton Farms Prosciutto (On sale for $2.49/regularly $3.69)

Specially Selected Cornichons (On sale for $1.99 /regularly $2.99)

Specially Selected Scalloped Crackers (On sale for $1.29/regularly $1.99)

Happy Farms Sharp Cheddar (On sale for $1.39 /regularly $1.99)

Baking Brie (On sale for $5.19/regularly $7.49)

Aldi also slashed Thanksgiving prices last year

In 2022, Aldi was one of several grocery chains that slashed prices for Thanksgiving to fight inflation. To help consumers, the chain matched 2019 prices on certain Thanksgiving feast staples.