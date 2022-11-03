Aldi is throwing back its Thanksgiving food prices to 2019

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The super market giant is doing the time warp to ensure you save some money at the check out line this holiday season.

Americans consider eating out for holidays due to rising food prices

By Alexander Kacala

Aldi is pressing rewind to make home-cooked meals more of a possibility this Thanksgiving.

With the rising cost of food, especially grocery items, many people are opting to order in their turkey and stuffing from a restaurant instead.

“There’s no question that this year Thanksgiving is more expensive than ever before,” Phil Lempert, the founder of SupermarketGuru.com, told NBC News correspondent Sam Brock on TODAY Thursday, Nov. 3. “Typically you’re going to save if you go out this year, somewhere between 10 and 15%.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, restaurant food prices have increased up to 8.5% between September 2021 and September 2022, while prices at the grocery store have jumped 13% during that time. Turkeys have especially seen a price jump this year, with 20-pound turkeys marked up 28%, or about $6, from one year ago.

Shoppers queue outside an Aldi supermarket
Shoppers queue outside an Aldi supermarket on March 23, 2020 in London, England.Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

But Aldi is slashing their prices to make this year’s Turkey Day more affordable. According to a press release, the super market chain began to match 2019 prices on certain Thanksgiving-related items on Nov. 2, 2022.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi, said in the release. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members? You can rest easy knowing ALDI has your back this Thanksgiving, and beyond.”

The discounts will be in place until Nov. 29, the release said.

Aldi customers seeking the extra savings should be on the look out for the "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" sticker in their local newspaper's Aldi ad or throughout the store. Discounts up to 30% will be honored.

