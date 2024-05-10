Ayesha Nurdjaja makes 2 egg-cellent recipes for Mother's Day breakfast

What would Mother's Day morning be without brunch? Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja is back in the TODAY kitchen to make two of her favorite elegant egg recipes for mom's special day. She shows us how to make a savory potato and onion frittata and a spring vegetable green shakshuka with garlic yogurt.

This is a classic dish at my mom's house. When my brother and I were kids my Gram's and Unkie would come every Sunday morning for breakfast. Unkie brought bagels, rolls and buns. Mom would switch up the breakfast selections. However, her potato and egg frittata was served on repeat. There were hardly ever leftovers as this recipe makes six hearty portions. I would be remiss if I didn't mention it was also our go-to for beach sandwiches. Mom would make it and place it on a whole loaf of Calabrese twisted, seeded bread and wrap it in aluminum foil — and she still does! As Mom says, "Simple wholesome ingredients are primal to the outcome. Food is unifying, food is love and food brings peace when shared in safety."

A traditional, tomato-based shakshuka is hard to beat. But this fresher and lighter version is so great for spring. Perfectly poached eggs, spicy green sauce and creamy garlic yogurt make this plate totally irresistible.

