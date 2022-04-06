Swap option: Use baby spinach, beet tops or your favorite greens. Sub feta cheese, which may be easier to find, for the halloumi and mozzarella. Top with everything spice before baking.

This recipe is easy to make yet looks so impressive. Once you master the technique, filling variations are endless.

Preparation

For the filling:

1.

Cut each onion in half. Slice 5 halves thinly. Dice the last half and set aside separately.

2.

Add sliced onions to a wide skillet set over medium heat. Cook slowly, string every 3 or 4 minutes until onions are melted and caramelized, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the onions from the skillet and set aside to cool completely.

3.

Wipe out your skillet. Add the butter and olive oil and place over medium heat until the butter is melted. Add the diced onion and cook for 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 2 minutes more. The onions should be translucent.

4.

Remove the leaves from the Swiss chard and chop roughly. Add to the pan with the diced onion. Cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes, or until the leaves are wilted and most of the moisture has evaporated. Allow to cool completely, then squeeze to extract all the excess moisture.

5.

Put the chard mixture in a medium bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Mix to combine. Be gentle but thorough, so that the mix is homogenous, Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Chard filling may be held, refrigerated, for up to 2 days.

For the bourekas:

1.

Thaw puff pastry sheets overnight in the refrigerator.

2.

When ready to assemble, remove one sheet of puff pastry from the refrigerator. Dust countertop lightly with flour. Using a sharp knife, cut each sheet into six equal rectangles.

3.

Place 1½ tablespoons filling in the center of each of three rectangles, leaving a 1/4 border on each side. Seal each boureka by placing one rectangle over the filling and pressing firmly at the edges to seal. Alternatively, you can cut pastry into four squares. Add filling to the middle, leaving a border as before then fold to form a triangle.

4.

Place the finished bourekas on a parchment-lined tray. Repeat this procedure with the remaining pastry sheets. You will have 15 bourekas when finished.

5.

Chill the bourekas for 15 minutes. If not using immediately, freeze the bourekas on a tray until firm, then remove to a freezer bag. Bourekas can be kept frozen for up to a month.

6.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 400 F. Beat the egg yolks together with the water until combined.

7.

Arrange the bourekas on parchment-lined trays, separated by 2 inches. Using a pastry brush, cover the top with the egg wash. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and a bit of sea salt.

8.

Bake for 7 to 10 minutes until deep golden brown. Cool on sheet trays for 5 minutes then remove bourekas to a wire rack to cool completely.