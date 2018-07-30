share tweet pin email

Celebrity chefs like Ina Garten make us want to cuddle up with a warm bowl of oatmeal in the morning.

While Gordon Ramsay, on the other hand, sometimes makes us want to throw that bowl against a wall and call it "rubbish."

Ramsay's over-the-top television personality is hard for some to stomach, and it's now led to a social media uproar against his new food show that's set to air on National Geographic next year.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Gordon Ramsay speaks onstage during the National Geographic portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotelon July 25, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

On Wednesday, the network announced the new series, called "Uncharted," will premiere in 2019. The series will feature Ramsay embarking "on anthropology-through-cuisine expeditions" to foster relationships with interesting people and flavors around the globe. Each episode will end with a "friendly competition."

But Ramsay's history of terrorizing chefs in episodes of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares" has many up in arms on social media who are concerned that Ramsay's iconic verbal outbursts will do little to create a positive impact on other cultures and their cuisines.

Chef, restaurateur and TV personality Eddie Huang tweeted that "Uncharted" is the "last thing the food world needs right now..."

the last thing the food world needs right now is Gordon Ramsay going to foreign countries showing âlocals he can cook their cuisines better than they canâ pic.twitter.com/dqD3dW5Lnc — Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) July 27, 2018

One tweeter said Ramsay is the "opposite" of the late Anthony Bourdain, who brought his "compassionate" nature to the world through his series, "Parts Unknown." Many other fans of Bourdain had similar reactions, with one calling the show a "horrible idea."

Anthony Bourdain was the opposite with his travels around the world. He celebrated and was compassionate about foreign cuisines and people. — Sincere (@BornSinner_80) July 27, 2018

nah, anthony bourdain didnât live his life educating us on food and culture for gordon ramsay to divebomb cooking traditions — justin block (@JBlock49) July 27, 2018

Gordon Ramsay is NOT Anthony Bourdain, horrible idea https://t.co/CprbwNkbkk — diane phillips (@dianphillips) July 30, 2018

Gordon Ramsay is no Anthony Bourdain. I will not be watching his new travel/cooking show where he will try and prove he can cook local traditional foods better than the locals. Hard pass. — Randy Creasman (@randy_creasman) July 28, 2018

Some, however, defended Ramsay, reminding Twitter of Ramsay's foundation of "world travel and study."

It's interesting how so many people forget how much world travel and study Gordon Ramsey has done before this project, culinary wise. I'm disappointed in this thread. Huang's World has been a favorite of mine, but maybe your knowledge is just based on a great production crew. — Christopher Ball (@Cballa) July 28, 2018

Another person posted a video that portrays a Vietnamese chef putting Ramsay's pad Thai to shame —perhaps foreshadowing a more humble Ramsay on "Uncharted."

Let us not forget https://t.co/wb8qohqpvx — Waze & Odyssey (@WazeOdyssey) July 27, 2018

Others just wish the competition part of the program would be axed.

Why does it have to be a competition? Why canât he just learn how the locals make it and cook with them? — Michael Floresca (@micflowin) July 27, 2018

When reached via email, a spokesperson National Geographic released the following statement: "We are disappointed that the announcement of our upcoming series with Gordon Ramsay was taken out of context. With National Geographic’s storied history of exploration, our plan with this series is to celebrate and learn about local cultures around the world. In partnering with Ramsay — a well-known adventure enthusiast — we are going to fully immerse viewers and give them a glimpse into surprising and unexpected cultures and local flavors."

Of course, Ramsay isn't all about yelling and screaming at sub-par chefs. After all, he has displayed some darling exchanges on "MasterChef Junior," portraying his more tender, paternal side. And leading up to the premiere of "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back," Ramsay granted wishes to 32 children in just 24 hours with the Make A Wish Foundation.

An official premiere date for "Uncharted" has not been announced but the series is set to start production this fall.