If you've always dreamed of trying the Good Burger from, well, "Good Burger" (and "All That"), your dream may finally come true.

Nickelodeon announced this morning that they'll be opening a pop-up version of the fictional burger joint in Los Angeles this July, with tickets available starting Monday at 10 a.m. PST, ahead of the premiere of the "All That" revival.

"'All That' is returning this summer, and we have a good way to celebrate!" said series star Kel Mitchell in a video announcing the opening. "Come join us at the Good Burger pop-up, opening up this July in West Hollywood!"

The pop-up, created by the same group who launched Saved by the Max, a "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner, promises the chain's signature items, including Good Burgers, Good Shakes and Good Chunks. There will also be "a few comedic mishaps and surprises," according to a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, and plenty of merchandise, photo opportunities and even a secret sauce.

The video, also shared on social media, has already drawn positive responses, with many hoping that the pop-up would come to their own areas.

"Anxiously waiting for a good burger pop up tour," wrote one user, while another just wrote, "expand expand expand!"

We're just hoping the restaurant will serve orange soda to wash down our burgers with.

The revived series will premiere this weekend on June 15, at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon. Original cast members Mitchell and Kenan Thompson will produce. Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server will guest-star, though the series will primarily focus on a new set of characters.

For more info on the "All That" revival, watch the conversation below between Thompson, Mitchell, Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly from when the actors stopped by the show last month!