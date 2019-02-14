Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 14, 2019, 5:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Kenan Thompson is going back to his roots.

The “Saturday Night Live” star will produce a reboot of the popular Nickelodeon show “All That,” which should premiere this summer.

The kids’ sketch comedy series aired from 1994-2005 and, while there will be a new cast this time around, some of the original show’s stars will return in a guest capacity.

"The new weekly sketch-comedy series will showcase an all-new cast of kids, with cast members through the years making special appearances during the season," Nickelodeon said in a statement.

Thompson, 40, first rose to fame while starring on "All That" and has great memories of his experience. “It means everything to me,” he told Variety. “It was my first job that I ever had. It gave me an opportunity.”

In addition to Thompson, the comedy served as a launching pad for Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon and Jamie Lynn Spears, among others.

ALL THAT, (l-r): Katrina Johnson, Lori Beth Denberg, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Alisa Reyes, Josh Server, Angelique Bates Everett Collection

While Thompson will remain with “SNL” — he's been with that show since 2003 — he plans to be hands-on in his role with “All That.”

“If I’m not at the table read, I’ll be on the phone during the table read,” the Emmy winner told Variety. “I’ll be around.”

Thompson also believes “All That” could be a signature program for the kids’ network. “I think it should be a staple show for Nickelodeon,” he told Variety.

Nickelodeon is certainly going all in on reboots. The network has also given the green light to an “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” miniseries and a “Rugrats” update. "Double Dare" also returned last year.

Nickelodeon is merely following the red-hot reboot craze. Several shows have been given new leases on life in recent years, while Kelsey Grammer teased a “Frasier” reboot earlier this week and Tori Spelling recently broke the news that “Beverly Hills, 90210” would come back, as well.