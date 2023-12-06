Goldfish is swimming into the potato chips category

Goldfish is giving its fans something new to smile about.

The beloved cracker brand just announced it’s expanding its product portfolio to include a new variety of snacks: Goldfish Crips.

Much like the classic cracker that little and big kids alike adore, Goldfish Crisps will still be shaped like fish, but they’ll be a little bit bigger. Here’s everything we know about the soon-to-be-released snack.

Introducing Goldfish Crisps: Goldfish's ‘take on potato chips’

Salt & Vinegar Goldfish Crisps Courtesy Goldfish

Goldfish is known for its pint-sized crackers, but Pepperidge Farm is taking the brand to new heights (or technically, widths) with the release of baked Goldfish Crisps. In a press release, the company describes the new product as its “take on potato chips” (“crisps” is the British word for chips).

This is the first time Goldfish has offered a potato-based product, says the brand.

There are three flavors of Goldfish Crisps

Sour Cream & Onion Goldfish Crisps Courtesy Goldfish

Goldfish Crisps will come in three potato chip-inspired flavors:

Sour Cream & Onion

Cheddar

Salt & Vinegar

Goldfish Crisps will be available in December

Cheddar Goldfish Crisps Courtesy Goldfish

You won’t have to wait long to crunch on Goldfish Crisps. The new snack will be released exclusively on Walmart.com on Dec. 15. In January 2024, you’ll start finding them at retailers nationwide. The suggested retail price will be $4.79, but prices may vary from store to store.

Pepperidge Farm also makes Mega Bites Goldfish

Goldfish regularly releases new flavors and the brand has also experimented with the size of its crackers. In 2022, the company released Mega Bites Goldfish, a variety that is “50% larger than regular Goldfish.” Mega Bites Goldfish are available in two flavors: Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño.