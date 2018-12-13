Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

"Gilmore Girls" has been off the air for over a decade, but the series still has its share of loyal fans.

A few years ago, devoted show enthusiasts inspired 200 pop-up versions of Luke's Diner, where they could actually sip coffee like the show's stars. Soon, it will be even easier to live like Lorelai and Rory with a brand new attraction at Warner Bros. Studios: a holiday lunch at the "Gilmore Girls" home!

From Dec. 22 through Jan. 6, 2019, as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood, California, guests will be able to eat a meal at Lorelai's famous home in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

This new set recreation will include original costumes from the show and, just for the season, the house will be fully decked out in festive decor. The house also lies next to the town square, so there will be plenty of opportunities for taking selfies in the gazebo.

Tickets for the tour, which runs about 3 hours, start at $50 and go up to $65, depending on when you choose to go. The lunch fare, however, is not included in the price. However, guests will be able to enjoy holiday favorites like oven-roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce, chicken roasted with lemon and garlic, macaroni salad, herbed corn and more.

While this sounds totally festive, we're not sure if it really qualifies as a Gilmore-themed diet. Where’s the pizza and coffee? Veggie burgers and fries will be on the menu, though.

In addition to checking out Stars Hollow, visitors to Warner Bros. Studios will also experience a recreation of Central Perk Cafe from "Friends," exhibits featuring characters and costumes from the DC Universe, and plenty of soundstages and studio lots where countless TV shows and movies have been filmed.

"Gilmore Girls" first ran from 2000 to 2007 on the WB and CW. In 2016, it was revived for a special on Netflix, bringing in new legions of fans.