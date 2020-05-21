Giada's favorite pantry-friendly pasta has frozen peas and lots of cheese

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Giada De Laurentiis is cooking up a few of her favorite pantry-friendly recipes. She shows us how to make garlicky pasta with peas and prosciutto and chocolate chip banana bread.

When my Nonno Dino arrived in Capri, he always made pasta with olive oil and garlic — which translates to aglio e olio! I dressed it up in my spin on the dish with one of my favorite flavor combos: peas and prosciutto. Not only is this pasta dish full of flavor, but it takes 25 minutes start to finish.

Elizabeth Newman / Giadzy

This bread is bananas! Not only is it bursting with flavor, but it's packed with delicious chocolate chips. I love enjoying it for breakfast with a cup of coffee or as a sweet treat after dinner.

Get the recipe here.

If you like those easy recipes from Giada, you should also try these: