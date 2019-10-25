On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, the Grill Dads, Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson, are gearing up for game day with a few of their favorite tailgating recipes. To celebrate this weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup they're cooking up Wisconsin beer brats for the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City-style burnt end sliders for the Chiefs.

Who doesn't love a beer-braised brat on game day? We love to top these savory sausages with homemade spicy mustard and tender onions at our tailgates.

These smoky sliders take a little time but are well worth the wait. The spicy dry rub, slow sit in the smoker and sweet barbecue sauce infuse loads of flavor into the tender brisket.

