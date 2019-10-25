Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson

On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, the Grill Dads, Ryan Fey and Mark Anderson, are gearing up for game day with a few of their favorite tailgating recipes. To celebrate this weekend's Sunday Night Football matchup they're cooking up Wisconsin beer brats for the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City-style burnt end sliders for the Chiefs.

Wisconsin Beer Brats
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ryan Fey

Who doesn't love a beer-braised brat on game day? We love to top these savory sausages with homemade spicy mustard and tender onions at our tailgates.

Kansas City Burnt-End Sliders
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ryan Fey

These smoky sliders take a little time but are well worth the wait. The spicy dry rub, slow sit in the smoker and sweet barbecue sauce infuse loads of flavor into the tender brisket.

If you like those football-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Mexican Hasselback Potatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ryan Fey
Green Chile Burger with Chorizo-Cheese Sauce and Citrus Slaw
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Tre Wilcox
