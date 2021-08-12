Frito-Lay issues recall for some potato chips with 'undeclared milk ingredients'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The company warned "of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if people with milk allergies consume the Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips.
Frito-Lay has issued a recall on bags of Wavy Lay's chips that were distributed in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
By David K. Li

Frito-Lay on Wednesday issued a recall for some potato chips that might pose danger for people with allergies to milk.

The voluntary recall is for 31 bags of Wavy Lay’s Original Potato Chips "as they may contain undeclared milk ingredients," the Plano, Texas, company said in a statement.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags," according to a company statement.

The 7.75-ounce bags were sent to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, and could have been purchased anytime after July 23.

The targeted chips would have either a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of Nov. 2, 2021, with manufacturing code of 1712 1794485 21:30 or a “Guaranteed Fresh” of Oct. 19, 2021, with the manufacturing code of 1713 2004418 03:37.

Food and Drug Administration and Frito-Lay officials could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday to explain how the "undeclared milk ingredients" might have made it into the chips and how this was discovered.

"No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date," the company said.

