Frito-Lay recalls Ruffles chips in 9 states

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of its Ruffles All Dressed potato chips after it was discovered that certain bags of the chips were "inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk."

The recall affects select 16 1/8 ounce bags of the All Dressed chips. No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors of chips were recalled, and bags of the All Dressed chips found in variety packs are not affected by the recall.

The recall affects select 16 1/8 ounce bags of Ruffles All Dressed chips. Lays

The recalled products were distributed in nine states through Sam's Club; the company said in the recall notice that the recalled products were not distributed to any other retailer. The chips may have been distributed to warehouses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Bags of chips that have a "Guaranteed fresh" date of June 1, 2021 and one of the following 9-digit manufacturing codes are being recalled:

373205510

473305610

473105610

While no allergic reactions related to the undeclared milk have been reported, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk "run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags."

People with milk allergies or sensitivities should discard the bags.

Consumers who purchased the recalled product are encouraged to contact Frito-Lay customer relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday).