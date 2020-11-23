'Great British Baking Show' contestant says she was bullied after making it to finals

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Season 8, Episode 9 of "The Great British Baking Show."

Fans of "The Great British Baking Show," or "Great British Bake Off" as it's known across the pond, are known to have strong opinions, but some of those opinions turned into personal attacks when one contestant was bullied on social media for making it to the finals. Some viewers felt that baker Laura Adlington was undeserving of her spot in the finals when Hermine, the last Season 8 contestant of color, was eliminated. There was immediate backlash in response to the judges' decision and Adlington took to Twitter to address the comments.

It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault. I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here. — Laura Adlington (@LauraAdlington) November 18, 2020

"It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault," Adlington tweeted last week. "I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here."

It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings. Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted. — Laura Adlington (@LauraAdlington) November 18, 2020

"It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge," Adlington continued tweeting again, just a minute later. "But I am a real person with feelings. Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted."

Hermine won Star Baker several times during Season 8 and was a fan-favorite. Speaking out for her fellow contestant on Instagram, she asked fans not to spew hate on her behalf.

"Please don't be unkind in my name," she posted, also asking fans to "take a moment to read through what you have wrote before pressing send." Hermine asked fans to stop the cyberbullying, saying: "Ask yourself if you would like to be at the receiving end of it and how it will make you feel if you were."

Judge Paul Hollywood also stood up for Adlington, going so far as to call the behavior of some fans "disgusting."

"I've heard of some sad people trolling Laura, it's disgusting behaviour," he wrote on Instagram. "Each week stands on its own!!" he posted, reminding fans of the judging process. "...Even if you win 4/5 star bakers and then have a bad week you will be at risk of going sadly."

Many fans of the show also came out in support of Laura and she thanked them on Instagram, sharing a drawing by British artist Charlie Mackesy with an inspirational quote with a message to hold on.

"I won't lie, it's been a rough 24 hours," Adlington captioned her post. "There have been a LOT of tears. But do you know what? The love and support I've had from so many of you today has cheered me up no end and given me hope that there are good people in the world. Thank you all so much. I can't put into words how much it means to me."

Adlington, David Friday and Peter Sawkins will battle it out in the Season 8 finale which will be available Friday, Nov. 27 on Netflix.