In addition to the U.S. controlling the government and finances of Haiti, the Haitian-American Treaty of 1915 created a military force made up of Americans and Haitians controlled by the Marines. This influx of Americans were now living — and therefore eating — among the Haitian people.

It’s well-known that military occupation is responsible for many foods leaping from one culture to another, creating new versions of staple dishes in the process. British curry comes from Britain’s occupation of India, Spam has become integral to Hawaiian cuisine because of U.S. troops stationed there during World War II, and the banh mi sandwich is a result of France colonizing the country, bringing its crusty bread along for the ride.

By the early 20th century, most Americans were regularly incorporating pasta into meals for the family, so it stands to reason that those troops introduced the popular tastes of home — hot dogs, ketchup and spaghetti — to my very ancestors, who placed those into espageti, historically enjoyed as a breakfast dish.

“When we’re talking about immigrants like during the Haitian Revolution or in the middle of fighting and tours of war, nobody is writing anything down,” Washington says.

It’s true: There’s a lot of guesswork involved in tracking the history of a formerly enslaved population that, for centuries, was only given portions of the Bible that omitted Moses leading the Israelites to freedom, among other passages.

Learning to appreciate espageti and its legacy

Washington notes that espageti is a daily comfort food that has not yet risen to culinary icon status like other Haitian dishes such as cremas (a creamy, rum-based holiday drink) or griot (fried pork) have.

But it is a dish that has been sold by vendors on the streets of Haiti for decades and served as a source of comfort after the 2010 earthquake, so it deserves its own praise.

A woman eats pasta in a makeshift tent on the street in Port-au-Prince on Jan. 22, 2010 after the earthquake. Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images

As a recovering teenage jerk now entering his 40s with new perspective, grace and openness, I think back to when I first realized that espageti — and by extension, my mother’s cooking — was something to be lauded.

While fully immersed in my musical theater era, I spent a hearty chunk of my junior year of high school rehearsing for our musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.” (I played Seymour.) During the long nights and weekends of rehearsing, we often relied on fast food to fuel us.

One Saturday, my mom made a huge pot of espageti to bring to rehearsal, because, as she said, she was sick of me “spending money on grease.” It was such a hit, I barely got a bite before my castmates from so many cultures tore apart that pot of Haitian history until there was nary a noodle left. My mom was a hero that day.

“It’s affordable, adoptable, approachable,” says Washington, describing the dish’s appeal. She points to other dishes in the Caribbean, like beans and rice and saltfish, that similarly show that “simple, flavorful and filling” are the keys to feeding people who need sustenance.

“(Espageti’s) legacy, it’s easy to miss, but it should not be mocked. When I make my food from Trinidad and my kids are screwing up their faces, I get so mad at them,” Washington says. “I’m like, ‘You have no idea. I know, yes, you’re stubborn and you want some Chick-fil-A. This is who you are. This is a part of me. And it’s a part of you and your story.’”

Making espageti with Mom

I recently made the dish with my mom to record her recipe, since she’d never written it down before.

She taught me how she makes her own preferred epis, with parsley, garlic and a bit of lime. It’s something I’ve never actually done before, and now a whole new world of Haitian cuisine has opened up for me.

America had an influence on Haitian food, and so did American cooking styles on my mother: Gone are the mortar and pestle she used to use in my youth, when the drum beat of her pounding epis spoke a rhythm noting dinner was on its way.

My mom adds the tomato sauce to the dish. Joe Lamour / TODAY

“Use the food processor,” my mom told me as we chopped bell pepper, onion, scallions and parsley into chunks for eventual blending. As my mom put the pasta in the boiling water, I sliced the kielbasa and marveled at how quick the epis came together.

After sauteing some extra vegetables with a scoop of the epis and the tomato sauce, my mom and I finished the meal with its various components: red, orange, yellow and green peppers, spaghetti, sauce, sausage and some fresh parsley on top. To me, it looked like a plate of confetti — a celebration of our history.

As we ate, my mom told me that Haitian food is easy to make when you know what you’re doing.

And now I know what I’m doing.