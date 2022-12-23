Soup joumou is Haitian history in a bowl. For my mother and me, it’s also personal

Sometimes, my mom would bake a whole extra turkey on the Sunday after Thanksgiving so that we would still have enough meat for lunchtime sandwiches, mid-day gorge sessions and lunch breaks over the next week. She even used to send me back to college after the holidays by making me an oversized container of tassot cabrit (fried goat), a dish made with marinated meat, peppers, shallot and onion. Boarding a plane with a suitcase full of goat meat was always fun to explain to a TSA agent, but it was always worth it.

My mom cuts apart a squash.

Next stop on our quest for soup is handling the squash. Soup joumou can be made with a range of peeled squashes and is most classically made with a giraumon, a squash variety popular in the Caribbean. For our pre-New Year’s version, we peel and boil a buttercup squash until the bright-orange interior was fork-tender.

The sweet potato-forward flavor of a buttercup is not native to Haiti, but is still delicious in this soup. My mom has used anything and everything over the years, from a kabocha to an acorn or butternut squash grown in the backyard.

My mom and I bonding over vegetables.

Innocently, I ask if we’re making dumplings to put in this soup, and my mother corrects me by handing me a bag of uncooked pasta, saying I’m thinking of another soup similar to joumou: bouyon (Haitian bouillon). That soup takes the squash and pasta out and puts a rich broth, spinach, plantain and dumplings in.

When I was smaller, I loved bouyon, but I didn’t like the spinach in it because it would get stuck in my teeth. My mother would actually strain the spinach out from a serving and give me a bowl that I would eagerly consume on cold and snowy winter nights.

On reflection, I was a very prissy child. Remembering this, I apologize to my mom as I prepare the joumou’s pasta for boiling, and she says she doesn’t even remember doing that for me.

We use lumache (one of my favorite pasta shapes these days) this time, but one can usually find rigatoni in soup joumou.

If you’re wondering why there’s Italian rigatoni in a Haitian dish, so did I, once. There’s pasta in many Haitian staples, from my mom’s macaroni au gratin (Haitian mac and cheese) to the iconic espageti (Haitian spaghetti) which comes complete with sliced hot dogs and ketchup.

These touches of Italian and American cuisine are due to America's occupation of Haiti from July 28, 1915 to August 1, 1934. Soldiers bought over food that was popular at the time, and ever the ingenuitive types, Haiti adopted and adapted them.

Veggies I chopped, now ready to be added to the soup.

In fact, a pot of espageti features in one of my fondest memories of my mom. When I was 16 or 17, I played Seymour in my high school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” and as the lead, I was at just about every rehearsal. One day, during a rehearsal full blocking and running lines with a giant puppet plant, I called and said I wouldn’t be home for dinner.

A few hours later, my mom appeared with a giant pot of espageti, not just for me, but enough for a cast of hungry teens, just because. This was after a full shift at work for her on a weeknight where McDonald’s or chips from a vending machine would have been on the menu for the cast and probably even our adult theater director.

Obviously, this was a big hit with everyone. At a time where kids my age might be embarrassed by this show of motherly affection, I remember thinking about how lucky I was to have a mom who could cook so well. Now, I’m thinking about how lucky I am to have a mother that is so kind at heart, particularly with her time. This show of love also had the unintended effect of making me more popular at school, too, so that didn’t hurt — many of my former classmates still ask me about her food to this day.

Our soup joumou, bubbling its way to greatness.

My mom and I put the now-cooked squash into a food processor and blend it until smooth and after chopping the cabbage, turnips, carrots, celery, potato and onion, we combine all the elements of the soup together in one pot. The final step: adding two sprigs of rosemary. The joumou's orange hue bubbles away, a familiar sound of comfort in my mother’s kitchen.