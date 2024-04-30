IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Enrique Olvera celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a trio of recipes

Learn to make Enrique Olvera's restaurant-worthy tacos al pastor, guacamole and salsa guacachile for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
By Enrique Olvera

Chef and restaurateur Enrique Olvera of Casamata hospitality group is joining the TODAY Food team to show us how to make three dishes perfect for your Cinco de Mayo table. Learn to make his restaurant-worthy tacos al pastor, salsa guacachile and, of course, guacamole.

Courtesy Enrique Olvera

This recipe is so simple. The pineapple butter adds a creamy sweetness and tang, and serving a single slice of the pork instead of chopping it up allows for a more even bite as you — hopefully! — devour this taco.

This salsa guacachile is spicy, vibrant and adds a pop of color and heat to virtually any taco. The use of red bell pepper gives the salsa a more fruit-forward base and subtle sweetness, which complements the habanero and fresno chiles beautifully.

Guacamole is a true staple of the Mexican table and ever present throughout my restaurants. Its simplicity allows the flavors to shine. We add a lot of lime juice, which brings an additional layer of vibrancy to the recipe. Less is more.