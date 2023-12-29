Elizabeth Chambers makes slow-cooker brisket and spinach artichoke dip for game day

There are only a few more games left in the season, but our appetite for football — and football food — is as strong as ever. To help us savor the last tastes of tailgates, BIRD bakery's Elizabeth Chambers is cooking up a couple of delicious game-day dishes for our TODAY Food Loves Football series, as the Green Bay Packers face off against the Minnesota Vikings. She shows us how to make easy slow-cooker barbecue brisket and creamy spinach-artichoke dip.

This recipe is so incredibly simple: There's no outdoor grilling required, minimal mess, makes the house smell amazing, and you can set it and forget it! I love shredding my brisket and serving on small rolls with mayo, Dijon, sliced pickle and havarti cheese; it's simple but delicious. I also serve it sliced as an entree with a coleslaw or potato salad on the side. For game day, I love to add brisket to queso for an elevated dip.

This is the ultimate dip — because it isn't just a dip! One of the best-selling sandwiches at BIRD bakery is our Spinach-Artichoke Grilled Cheese. Butter two slices of brioche bread, melt one scoop of spinach-artichoke dip in a skillet or on a griddle. Melt your cheese (I love havarti or Gruyère) and assemble for a perfect salty, savory, not-your-average grilled cheese sandwich. Cut into quarter triangles and serve on a platter for game day.

