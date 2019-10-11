Chef Duff Goldman is stopping by TODAY to share his expert techniques, clever tricks and handy tips to decorate an adorable heart cake with fondant like a pro. He breaks the process down into easy-to-follow steps — and reveals his signature Swiss meringue buttercream recipe — to give homemade cake a professional finish.

How to decorate a heart-shaped cake

Ingredients

Equipment

Large fondant rolling pin

Small, sharp knife

Royal icing, in cornets

Large, clean work surface for rolling out fondant

Mike Smith / TODAY

Method