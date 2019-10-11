Get the latest from TODAY

By Duff Goldman

Chef Duff Goldman is stopping by TODAY to share his expert techniques, clever tricks and handy tips to decorate an adorable heart cake with fondant like a pro. He breaks the process down into easy-to-follow steps — and reveals his signature Swiss meringue buttercream recipe — to give homemade cake a professional finish.

Duff Goldman's Swiss Buttercream
How to decorate a heart-shaped cake

Ingredients

Equipment

  • Large fondant rolling pin
  • Small, sharp knife
  • Royal icing, in cornets
  • Large, clean work surface for rolling out fondant
Method

  1. Bake two 8-inch cakes (boxed cake mix is fine). Fill the cake with Swiss buttercream. Don't ice the cake yet; you are going to carve it up.
  2. Put the stacked cake on piece of cardboard.
  3. Get a big empty bowl for all the cake you are going to carve away. Use this cake to patch any holes you accidentally make.
  4. Using a knife, carefully draw a heart shape into the top of the cake. Make the heart as big as the cake will allow. If you want, you can also draw a heart on a piece of paper, cut the heart out with scissors, and use it to trace a heart onto the cake if you don't feel comfortable free-handing it. Now you should have a cake that is heart-shaped, flat on top and has sharp corners connecting the top and the sides.
  5. Ice the whole thing in Swiss buttercream with a small offset spatula. Make sure to fill in any gaps. Place in the fridge to firm up overnight on a clean cake board.
  6. Roll the three fondant colors into ropes, then twist and kneed them into a ball. Repeat folding and squishing until the colors swirl together into a marbled look.
  7. Lightly sprinkle a clean work surface with cornstarch and roll out out the fondant to a large circle (big enough to cover the top of the cake and all down the sides.
  8. Carefully lay the fondant circle over the cake. Smooth it down over the top and sides. Use the knife to trim away any excess.
  9. Draw on desired designs with royal icing to finish.
Duff Goldman