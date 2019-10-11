/ Source: TODAY
By Duff Goldman
Chef Duff Goldman is stopping by TODAY to share his expert techniques, clever tricks and handy tips to decorate an adorable heart cake with fondant like a pro. He breaks the process down into easy-to-follow steps — and reveals his signature Swiss meringue buttercream recipe — to give homemade cake a professional finish.
How to decorate a heart-shaped cake
Ingredients
- Two 8-inch cakes
- Swiss buttercream
- 2 pounds white fondant
- 2 pounds pink fondant
- 2 pounds red fondant
- Cornstarch, in a shaker
Equipment
- Large fondant rolling pin
- Small, sharp knife
- Royal icing, in cornets
- Large, clean work surface for rolling out fondant
Method
- Bake two 8-inch cakes (boxed cake mix is fine). Fill the cake with Swiss buttercream. Don't ice the cake yet; you are going to carve it up.
- Put the stacked cake on piece of cardboard.
- Get a big empty bowl for all the cake you are going to carve away. Use this cake to patch any holes you accidentally make.
- Using a knife, carefully draw a heart shape into the top of the cake. Make the heart as big as the cake will allow. If you want, you can also draw a heart on a piece of paper, cut the heart out with scissors, and use it to trace a heart onto the cake if you don't feel comfortable free-handing it. Now you should have a cake that is heart-shaped, flat on top and has sharp corners connecting the top and the sides.
- Ice the whole thing in Swiss buttercream with a small offset spatula. Make sure to fill in any gaps. Place in the fridge to firm up overnight on a clean cake board.
- Roll the three fondant colors into ropes, then twist and kneed them into a ball. Repeat folding and squishing until the colors swirl together into a marbled look.
- Lightly sprinkle a clean work surface with cornstarch and roll out out the fondant to a large circle (big enough to cover the top of the cake and all down the sides.
- Carefully lay the fondant circle over the cake. Smooth it down over the top and sides. Use the knife to trim away any excess.
- Draw on desired designs with royal icing to finish.