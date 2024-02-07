Coca-Cola drops its first permanent flavor in years — and it’s got a little spice

Coca-Cola is spicing up its flavor portfolio.

The beverage company just announced its first new permanent flavor in over three years, and it’s coming to a store near you this month.

Ready to quench your thirst with Coca-Cola’s latest release? Here's everything we know so far.

The new flavor is called Coca-Cola Spiced

The new flavor is available in bottles and cans. Courtesy Coca-Cola

Ironically, Coca-Cola Spiced isn’t spicy. Per the brand, the new flavor “blends the iconic taste of Coca-Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors.” The company calls Coca-Cola Spiced its “boldest-tasting brand innovation yet.”

Coca-Cola Spiced will be available in regular and zero sugar varieties in a 12-ounce can, a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans, a 10-pack of mini cans, a 20-ounce bottle, a six-pack of 0.5-liter bottles and 2-liter bottles.

It’s available in North America in mid-February

Coca-Cola Spiced comes in regular and zero sugar varieties. Courtesy Coca-Cola

The new permanent flavor is part of the North American product portfolio, so you won’t find it overseas. You’ll start spotting Coca-Cola Spiced in most national retailers in mid-February. It will be similarly priced to other drinks from the brand.

Coca-Cola says the flavor is a result of consumer demand and industry trends

Apparently, Coca-Cola fans have been dreaming of a flavor like Coca-Cola Spiced for quite some time. Per the brand, the flavor is a “direct response to category trends and consumer demand.”

For instance, over 5 million raspberry servings were poured from Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in 2022. Coca-Cola also cited data that shows a 25% increase of consumer interest in raspberry soft drinks in the last four years.

Coca-Cola has been experimenting with nebulous limited-edition flavors

In 2022, Coca-Cola debuted a limited-edition flavor called “Dreamworld” as part of its Coca-Cola Creations marketing campaign, per NBC News. The brand claimed the flavor tasted like dreams and said the soda captured “technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious.”

That same year, it launched “Starlight,” describing its flavor profile as “reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”

The brand describes its gaming-inspired “Byte,” which also came out in 2022, as “what pixels might taste like.”

Other ambiguous flavors that have come out since then include “Move,” “Ultimate” and “Y3000.”