Donnie Wahlberg made sure one waitress rang in her 2020 with the right stuff.

The New Kids on the Block singer and "Blue Bloods" actor celebrated the new year by leaving a server at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, a whopping $2020 tip.

On Wednesday, Wahlberg's wife, actress and "Masked Singer" judge Jenny McCarthy, decided to tell her fans about her hubby's generosity. McCarthy posted a photo of Wahlberg's receipt on Twitter, which showed that his party rang up a bill of $78.46. Wahlberg then left a $2,020 tip along with a handwritten note of thanks to their server.

"@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is," McCarthy gushed in her post.

She added the hashtag #2020tipchallenge to challenge other big spenders to spread some joy to others in the new year.

The trend got started over the weekend when a couple dining at Thunder Bay River Restaurant in Alpena, a town in Northeast Michigan, shocked their server, Danielle Franzoni, by leaving her a tip for $2,020.

"Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge," they wrote on their bill of $23.33.

Franzoni, a single mom and recovering addict who was homeless a year ago, told NBC News she thought the tip was a joke — until her manager assured her that it was real.

Franzoni was understandably moved by the couple's kindness.

"I don't even have the exact words," she said. "I feel like I want to say everything from my heart, but this couple has no idea what they have done for my family."

"They don't know anything of me — I've never had but just small-talk conversation with them," Franzoni added. "And they've changed my life, completely."

Here's hoping we see more of the #2020tipchallenge throughout the first year of the new decade!