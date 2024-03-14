Celebrate Pi Day with 6 pie-inpired food and drinks from small businesses

I’ve never been great at math, but I’m amazing at puns and eating dessert. So it’s no surprise that Pi Day on March 14 (3.14) is my excuse to nosh on the classic confection while being grateful I’ll never have to take a geometry class again.

Of course, pie flavors like apple, cherry, pumpkin and coconut cream get most of the love and attention, but we thought it would be fun to flip the script a bit and showcase six pie-inspired foods and drinks from small businesses around the country. Best of all, each of these unique products ship nationwide so that you can gift them to friends, family members and, most importantly, yourself.

Frankenstein foods continue to be all the rage, but there is no dessert amalgamation more exciting than a cookie pie. And New Jersey-based Barbara’s, which classifies itself as a “cookie-in-a-cookie,” boasts some of the best in the U.S. with a buttery-rich cookie crust and a wide assortment of fillings like fudge brownie, peanut butter cup and almond raspberry. Slice and serve it like a pie, but enjoy a utensil-free eating experience that pairs flawlessly with — you guessed it — a glass of cold milk.

For those exercising a bit of restraint this Pi Day, opt for a piece or two of Cranberry Sweets’ pie candies to satisfy any sudden craving for sugar. The bite-sized lemon meringue, key lime, apple and pumpkin jellies are enrobed with a decadent layer of white chocolate, making them the perfect late-afternoon indulgence to hold you over until 5 p.m. They’re also great gifts with an adorably packaged and designed variety pack so that recipients can sample all of the company’s flavor offerings in one sitting.

What’s better than mint chocolate chip ice cream? Grasshopper pie ice cream, of course. Perry’s elevated take on the cool and refreshing treat includes fudge swirls and cream-filled cookies so that you get just as much chocolate with mint in every bite. Enjoy it during this unseasonably warm winter to celebrate what appears to be an early arrival of spring.

Sugar, spice and everything, well, nice, Wisconsin-based Penzeys has come up with a way to jar the cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg and ginger notes we savor in seasonal pies. Except this time, you now have the option to bring these coveted pie flavors into dishes like oatmeal, muffins and bagels with a simple pinch, shake or sprinkle. Needless to say, it may just find a permanent spot next to your salt and pepper shakers.

You can now have your cake — er, pie — and drink it, too, with Iron Smoke Distillery’s Rattlesnake Rosie apple pie whiskey. The sweet libation goes down a little too easy on its own, but can be poured into your favorite mixers and juices to create a cocktail worthy of being on a fancy bar’s drink menu. Be sure to also check out the distillery’s other innovative offerings like chocolate peanut butter pie Bourbon cream and maple bacon whiskey.

In the great pizza pie debate, you may have already pledged your loyalty to thin crust or deep dish, but Chicago-based Gino’s East will have any New York-style stickler question their palate’s preferences. The company conveniently ships some of its most popular flavors like meaty legend and spinach and cheese to fans across the country. All you have to do is stick them in the oven (as you would with any frozen pizza) and you’ll soon have yourself a quick and delicious meal without having to jet to the Midwest.