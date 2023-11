Are you a fan of TODAY's Hoda and Jenna and an avid baker?

You're in luck because we're looking for viewers in the tri-state area to share their best holiday dessert recipe (anything but cookies, please!) and why it is so special to you.

If you submit you must be available to join us with your delicious dessert live in studio on Monday, December 11.

Please fill out the form below with your personal information and holiday recipe.