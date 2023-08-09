Grill up maple butter pork chops and glazed carrots for dinner

Chef, television personality and author David Rose is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite fast and flavorful grilling recipes from his cookbook, "EGGin': David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg." He shows us how to make juicy pork chops with maple butter and grilled carrots with a honey and balsamic glaze.

Pork truly is nature's meat candy! The natural sweetness found in pork is so provocative and seductive, and a quality double-cut pork chop is a prime example. The sweetness and tenderness are amplified by the brine of fresh herbs and aromatics. These are then chargrilled and finished with a sweet and nutty maple-pecan butter. Mmmmm ... I'll have two, please!

I'm a big fan of contrasting flavors, textures and temperatures; it just makes food that more exciting. This dish combines sweetness, saltiness, acidity, softness, creaminess and crunch. These carrots really got it going on!

