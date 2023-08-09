IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Up to 86% off Steals & Deals ends soon — shop skin care, gifts, more

Grill up maple butter pork chops and glazed carrots for dinner

David Rose puts dinner on the table in no time with quick and easy sweet balsamic carrots and brined pork chops.

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

05:24
/ Source: TODAY
By David Rose

Chef, television personality and author David Rose is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite fast and flavorful grilling recipes from his cookbook, "EGGin': David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg." He shows us how to make juicy pork chops with maple butter and grilled carrots with a honey and balsamic glaze.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Grilled Double-Cut Pork Chops with Maple-Pecan Butter
Kathryn McCrary / Andrews McMeel Publishing

Get The Recipe

Grilled Double-Cut Pork Chops with Maple-Pecan Butter

David Rose

Pork truly is nature's meat candy! The natural sweetness found in pork is so provocative and seductive, and a quality double-cut pork chop is a prime example. The sweetness and tenderness are amplified by the brine of fresh herbs and aromatics. These are then chargrilled and finished with a sweet and nutty maple-pecan butter. Mmmmm ... I'll have two, please!

Grilled Carrots with Balsamic-Honey Glaze
Kathryn McCrary / Andrews McMeel Publishing

Get The Recipe

Grilled Carrots with Balsamic-Honey Glaze

David Rose

I'm a big fan of contrasting flavors, textures and temperatures; it just makes food that more exciting. This dish combines sweetness, saltiness, acidity, softness, creaminess and crunch. These carrots really got it going on!

If you like those great grilling recipes from David Rose, you should also try these:

Jerk Prawns with Pineapple-Habanero Sauce and Plantains
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Jerk Prawns with Pineapple-Habanero Sauce and Plantains

David Rose
Peach-Glazed Barbecue Ribs
Courtesy David Rose

Get The Recipe

Peach-Glazed Barbecue Ribs

David Rose
David Rose