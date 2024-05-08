Dale Talde fires up the grill for Filipino pork belly and adobo potatoes

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Dale Tale is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate the start of grilling season with recipes from his Tastemade cooking show "All Up In My Grill." He shows us how to make Filipino-style grilled pork belly and grilled adobo potatoes.

These are flavors I grew up with. They are delicious, exciting and a great intro to Filipino food. This pork belly is made for the grill!

Get ready to blow your usual cookout potatoes out of the water. These spuds may be small but they pack a serious flavor punch. Grilling them first ensures that they have that beautiful, smoky flavor. Finishing them in a creamy, tangy and savory coconut milk sauce makes them perfectly tender.

