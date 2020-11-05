Dairy Queen is bringing back Frozen Hot Chocolate for the holiday season

Hot chocolate is one of the most popular treats of the holiday season, most often enjoyed as a steaming cup on a cold afternoon. However, a chain known for its frozen desserts has its own deliciously chilly take on the classic.

Dairy Queen’s Frozen Hot Chocolate is now available in small, medium and large at participating locations nationwide and is described as “rich cocoa fudge blended with our world-famous soft serve and garnished with whipped topping” on its website.

Chilly, chocolaty comfort in a cup. DQ

While this isn’t exactly a refreshment to have on the daily (the small size has 360 calories and 20 grams of fat), it’s a sweet and fun treat to enjoy during the holiday season.

The chilly chocolaty drink has popped up for limited times on the Dairy Queen menu before, and it has returned right when we need it the most.

While hot cocoa has always been popular in the winter, it seems like this year, people are reaching for it even more, with souped-up versions like trendy hot chocolate bombs to Pillsbury’s new Hot Cocoa Rolls and Puffs coming out with chocolate peppermint-stuffed marshmallows that are perfect for melting in a cup of hot cocoa.

Honestly, we'll take all the cocoa-flavored comfort we can get this season.