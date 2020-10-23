Live for hot chocolate and cinnamon buns? You'll love Pillsbury's new Hot Cocoa Rolls

In a year when people are baking at home more than ever, it’s exciting whenever home cooks get the opportunity to give classic pastry recipes a festive spin.

Just in time for the holiday season, Pillsbury is launching Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls. These chocolaty rolls, which feel like a wintry spin on the classic cinnamon roll, will be available at major grocery retailers including Kroger, Target and Publix through December 2020, and go for around $3.89.

As if hot cocoa-flavored dough wasn’t exciting enough, it comes with a marshmallow icing drizzle, making it just about perfect for anyone who ever enjoyed hot cocoa and marshmallows with their pastries.

Why not just enjoy both the savory spice of a cinnamon roll and the sweet perfection of marshmallows and chocolate in one perfect bite?

“Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls are a seasonal spin on America’s favorite homemade treat and offer a deliciously warm delight in every bite to enjoy this cozy holiday season,” said a representative for the brand in an email.

In a year where some of the most popular baking experiments involved complicated and time-consuming recipes such as sourdough, it’ll be good to have something to enjoy this season that just involves removing dough from a tube and placing them on a baking sheet!

Other new holiday releases from Pillsbury this season Hot Cocoa Cookie Dough with Marshmallows (which is safe to eat raw!), Elf Shape Sugar Cookies, Reindeer Shape Sugar Cookies, and Christmas Tree Shape Sugar Cookies.

Pillsbury is known for seasonal treats. Last holiday season, it brought out a Lucky Charms Cookie Dough, but in a year where everyone is anxiously anticipating anything to be excited about, the holiday season and all the festive desserts associated are an especially welcome break. Everything from chocolate Stuffed Puffs launching chocolate peppermint bark marshmallows, to social media’s excitement over a hot chocolate bomb, has the holidays looking pretty sweet.