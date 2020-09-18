Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Curtis Stone jazzes up classic grilled cheese and bologna sandwiches

Curtis Stone knows how to make at-home lunch way more exciting.

Make simple sandwiches with chef Curtis Stone

Sept. 18, 202004:55

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Curtis Stone

Chef, cookbook author, television personality and restaurateur Curtis Stone is joining TODAY to share how to give simple sandwiches a serious upgrade, making at-home lunch a lot more exciting. He jazzes up grilled cheese with tomato and bacon and reimagines bologna sandwiches with Italian mortadella and fresh arugula.

Curtis Stone's Mortadella Sandwich
Curtis Stone
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Mortadella Sandwich

Curtis Stone

This is Italy's version of the humble bologna sandwich! I've gussied up this childhood favorite with Italian mortadella, peppery arugula, tangy mustard and rich olive oil.

Curtis Stone's Grilled Cheese with Tomato and Bacon
Curtis Stone
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Grilled Cheese with Tomato and Bacon

Curtis Stone

This is a family-friendly yet gussied-up version of a classic grilled cheese. It's a little fancier but still a simple sandwich everyone loves.

If you like those great sandwich recipes, you should also try these:

Curtis Stone's Steak Banh Mi
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Steak Banh Mi

Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone's Grinder Sandwich
Curtis Stone
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Grinder Sandwich

Curtis Stone
Curtis Stone