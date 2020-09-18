Curtis Stone jazzes up classic grilled cheese and bologna sandwiches

Chef, cookbook author, television personality and restaurateur Curtis Stone is joining TODAY to share how to give simple sandwiches a serious upgrade, making at-home lunch a lot more exciting. He jazzes up grilled cheese with tomato and bacon and reimagines bologna sandwiches with Italian mortadella and fresh arugula.

This is Italy's version of the humble bologna sandwich! I've gussied up this childhood favorite with Italian mortadella, peppery arugula, tangy mustard and rich olive oil.

This is a family-friendly yet gussied-up version of a classic grilled cheese. It's a little fancier but still a simple sandwich everyone loves.

