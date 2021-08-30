Creme Savers make their grand return after 10 years

The 10-year void in the hearts of candy lovers and the purses of grandmothers is being filled with the return of Creme Savers.

The famous treat is back after a decade of being discontinued to supply candy dishes and satisfy the sweet tooth of those who remember them from their youth. The famous hard candy will return to shelves in mid-September at all 1,414 Big Lots locations across 47 states, according to a press release.

Creme Savers are back after 10 years away. Iconic Candy, LLC

Before they were discontinued in 2011, Creme Savers came in fruit, tropical and dessert blends. They are being reintroduced by Mars Wrigley and Iconic Candy with two flavors, Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme.

They will come in the original bag and will only be available at Big Lots before your grandparents put them out on their table to compete with Werther's Original for candy dish supremacy.

Orange & Creme is one of two flavors along with Strawberries & Creme that will be rolled out in mid-September. Iconic Candy, LLC

Creme Savers are the latest brand to be revived by Iconic Candy, which has also brought Reed's, Regal Crown and BarNone candies back to shelves.

The announcement came five days after a hilarious viral tweet about Creme Savers.

If you remember these, your knee pops when you stand up. pic.twitter.com/LoKz20LVNV — Dr. Jon Paul ✊🏾🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) August 22, 2021

"If you remember these, your knee pops when you stand up," @DoctorJonPaul tweeted with a graphic of a bag of the Strawberries & Creme flavor of Creme Savers.

The announcement was met with joy among the Creme Saver appreciation community.

Whew! Creme Savers coming back! Nature is healing! pic.twitter.com/KyKPYKiuM3 — Kenya B., J.D. 👩🏿‍🎓👩🏿‍⚖️ (@sweetiekeke) August 26, 2021

"Whew! Creme Savers coming back! Nature is healing!" one person tweeted.

CREME SAVERS ARE COMING BACK THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/TzpojQeDZA — Kale 🌿 (@kalekaela) August 26, 2021

"CREME SAVERS ARE COMING BACK THIS IS NOT A DRILL," another person wrote.

i wanna talk about how ive been craving strawberry creme savers for 17 years bc my nanny gave me one on a flight to scotland when i was 3 — abigail💕 (@abigailmc_8) August 26, 2021

"I wanna talk about how ive been craving strawberry creme savers for 17 years bc my nanny gave me one on a flight to scotland when i was 3," another fan tweeted.

i'm about to become a strawberry creme savers grandpa i'm always gonna have them in my bag — Kazuhira's Malewife 💎🐺❗ (@hijikatamamoru) August 27, 2021

"I'm about to become a strawberry creme savers grandpa i'm always gonna have them in my bag," someone else tweeted.