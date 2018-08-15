Chili's is sponsoring a pop-up bar based on 'The Office' and we need to go

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Fans of "The Office" may be pining for a series reboot but for now, a real life Dundie Awards show will have to suffice.

Whether you're a Chicago resident or just want to get a Pam-style buzz on from margaritas, Chili's Grill & Bar has joined forces with Replay, a bar/arcade in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood, to bring the Dundies back for one night at their "Office"-themed pop-up experience.

For Michael Scott devotees who can't make it to Chi-town, Chili's will live stream the award show on its Facebook and Twitter this Friday.

Those who fondly remember all nine seasons of the hit TV series know the first Dundies episode all too well. The award ceremony for Dunder Mifflin employees is an annual tradition that office boss Michael Scott (played by Steve Carrell) holds dear. It's basically like the Oscars (no, not that Oscar) for employees ... and it takes place in one of Scranton's most popular eateries: Chili's.

When Replay announced it was hosting a whole night dedicated to the Dundies at its themed pop-up, it's not surprising that Chili's wanted in on the action.

According to Replay's owner Mark Kwiatkowski, Chili's is pulling out all the stops to make the bar feel authentically, well, Chili's. One room at Replay has been transformed to mimic "The Office" office, with cubicles and Dunder Mifflin signs.

With the Friday event fast approaching, Chili's has also taken over the main room, where an actual Dundies award ceremony will be held. Local improv artists are set to host to event — let's just hope they're brushing up on their best Michael Scott impressions.

Kwiatkowski told TODAY Food that Chili's is also "cladding all the tables" to evoke that signature fiesta tile look and "outfitting the whole [bar] staff in Chili's uniforms."

But a night reliving Pam and Jim's glory days won't be cheap. Tickets are $60 a pop, but that price tag includes a Chili's Presidente margarita with a keepsake glass, four drink tickets and a Chili's gift bag. According to Kwiatkowski, the gift bags include t-shirts and other "Chili's swag," including restaurant gift cards.

Replay opened its "Office"-themed pop-up in July and it will stay open through Labor Day weekend.