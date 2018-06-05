Steve Carell, 'The Office' cast remember late actor who played the security guard

share tweet pin email

Former stars of "The Office" are paying tribute to Hugh Dane, the actor who was best known for playing Hank the security guard, following his death at 75 last month.

Dane, who also appeared on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Roc," and "Boy Meets World," died on May 16, according to a notice on Facebook by the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center.

NBC via Getty Images Hugh Dane, shown playing his most famous role as Hank the security guard on "The Office,'' has died at 75.

Former "Office" co-star Rainn Wilson paid tribute to Dane on Twitter, calling him "one of the greats" and "kind, funny, talented."

He also included a funny scene from the show between his Dwight Schrute character and Dane. The tribute was also retweeted by fellow "Office" co-star B.J. Novak.

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMM pic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 4, 2018

"The Office" stars Steve Carell and Mindy Kaling also echoed Wilson's sentiments about Dane.

What a terrific guy. https://t.co/kkhalcgttq — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) June 4, 2018

Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him. ï¸ https://t.co/kOlcofYxIn — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Fans of the NBC hit also mourned Dane's death and remembered his best moments as Hank.

Tonight Iâm gonna be listening to the blues album Hank tried to auction off in that one episode. https://t.co/xgMI8bVlLe — Mazen (@mazenz94) June 5, 2018

R.I.P. Hugh. âHank the security guardâ messing with everyone while picking what to do with the surplus is gold and my fave scene of that episode. https://t.co/gjkhFurLvm — genn (@gggennyy) June 5, 2018

Dane's acting career began in 1989 and also included appearances in movies like 1991's "Ricochet" with Denzel Washington and Ice-T and the 2011 comedy hit "Bridesmaids."

