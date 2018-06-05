Check out this week's Steals and Deals! Get luggage, sunglasses, cosmetic bags and more travel deals at a great discount!

Steve Carell, 'The Office' cast remember late actor who played the security guard

Former stars of "The Office" are paying tribute to Hugh Dane, the actor who was best known for playing Hank the security guard, following his death at 75 last month.

Dane, who also appeared on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Roc," and "Boy Meets World," died on May 16, according to a notice on Facebook by the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center.

NBC via Getty Images
Hugh Dane, shown playing his most famous role as Hank the security guard on "The Office,'' has died at 75.

Former "Office" co-star Rainn Wilson paid tribute to Dane on Twitter, calling him "one of the greats" and "kind, funny, talented."

He also included a funny scene from the show between his Dwight Schrute character and Dane. The tribute was also retweeted by fellow "Office" co-star B.J. Novak.

"The Office" stars Steve Carell and Mindy Kaling also echoed Wilson's sentiments about Dane.

Fans of the NBC hit also mourned Dane's death and remembered his best moments as Hank.

Dane's acting career began in 1989 and also included appearances in movies like 1991's "Ricochet" with Denzel Washington and Ice-T and the 2011 comedy hit "Bridesmaids."

