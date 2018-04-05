share tweet pin email

Amid the chaos of Tuesday's shooting at YouTube's headquarters, one Carl's Jr. employee is being praised for remaining calm and acting quickly with a creative solution to aid a gunshot victim.

Michael Finney picture,a hero for helping save a woman who had been shot in Tuesday's attack https://t.co/z7rrzIp3uQ pic.twitter.com/gOooYON5qr — Trending Stories (@koblist) April 4, 2018

Around lunchtime at the Carl's Jr. just across the street from YouTube's offices in San Bruno, California, Michael Finney had just returned to his shift from a bathroom break, according to USA TODAY. Moments earlier, gunfire had erupted outside, but Finney said was unable to hear the gunshots as the room was "effectively sound proof."

As he emerged from the bathroom, the fast food worker witnessed customers rushing to help a gunshot victim, who had stumbled into the restaurant and was laying in a booth.

Jeff Chiu / AP Carl's Jr. workers and others sit in a shopping center parking lot near YouTube's offices in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters Tuesday, setting off a panic among employees and wounding several people before fatally shooting herself, police and witnesses said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Thinking quickly, Finney raced to the restaurant office and found a green bungee cord, which he fastened around the woman's leg to help stop the bleeding before first responders arrived.

News of Finney's creative medical intervention spread on social media and Twitter is buzzing with gratitude over the employee's good deed.

"You all have a true hero working for you! Mike Finney is AWESOME! Staying calm and taking care of the San Bruno-YouTube shooting!" one user posted.

@CarlsJr You all have a true hero working for you! Mike Finney is AWESOME! Staying calm and taking care of the San Bruno-YouTube shooting! — Martha Laden (@Ahtram173) April 4, 2018

Another wrote, "The one thing we're certain of at this point is that the first heroes of the Youtube Shooting are @CarlsJr employees."

The one thing we're certain of at this point is that the first heroes of the Youtube Shooting are @CarlsJr employees. @doughboyspod — Norbit Dabis (@NorbitDabis) April 3, 2018

While Finney and the San Bruno fast food restaurant could not be reached for comment, a spokesperson for Carl's Jr. confirmed to TODAY that Finney "provided aid" to the injured woman who entered the establishment with a gunshot wound to her leg and added that the chain will be rewarding the employee's actions soon.

"We are proud of the quick action taken by Michael. We are in the process of connecting directly with Michael and look forward to recognizing his heroic actions and quick thinking in a number of ways,” the spokesperson told TODAY Food, but did not disclose exactly what that recognition may entail.

Finney, while speaking to USA TODAY on location, said he hopes to climb to a management position at Carl's Jr. and to attend college one day, perhaps for automotive repair.