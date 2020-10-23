Bobby Flay goes sweet and spicy for game day with chipotle-honey chicken wings

The Seattle Seahawks are facing off against the Arizona Cardinals in this week's Sunday Night Football game. To prepare for the matchup, chef Bobby Flay is cooking up a few of his favorite game-day recipes for our TODAY Food Loves Football series. He shows us how to make chipotle-honey chicken wings and crispy fried shrimp with a lemon aioli.

These just might be my favorite way to serve chicken wings. They are super crispy, thanks to a coating of smoky seasonings, and the sauce is sweet and spicy at the same time. They have every everything you want in a great game-day wing.

This is a really great appetizer to serve when company comes over. It feels and tastes impressive but it's actually so easy to prepare. Guests will love how the creamy lemon aioli perfectly complements the crispy fried shrimp.

