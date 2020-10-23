10 years of Steals and Deals: Up to 87% off Color Wow, hair dryers and more!

Bobby Flay goes sweet and spicy for game day with chipotle-honey chicken wings

They are super crispy, thanks to a coating of smoky seasonings, and the sauce is sweet and spicy at the same time.

Oct. 23, 202004:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Bobby Flay

The Seattle Seahawks are facing off against the Arizona Cardinals in this week's Sunday Night Football game. To prepare for the matchup, chef Bobby Flay is cooking up a few of his favorite game-day recipes for our TODAY Food Loves Football series. He shows us how to make chipotle-honey chicken wings and crispy fried shrimp with a lemon aioli.

Bobby Flay's Chipotle-Honey Glazed Chicken Wings
Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay

These just might be my favorite way to serve chicken wings. They are super crispy, thanks to a coating of smoky seasonings, and the sauce is sweet and spicy at the same time. They have every everything you want in a great game-day wing.

Bobby Flay's Fried Shrimp with Lemon Aioli
Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay

This is a really great appetizer to serve when company comes over. It feels and tastes impressive but it's actually so easy to prepare. Guests will love how the creamy lemon aioli perfectly complements the crispy fried shrimp.

