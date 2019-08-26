What's better than a three-day weekend? How 'bout a three-day weekend with some of your favorite foods?

Labor Day, which celebrates the achievements of the American worker, became a national holiday in 1894. For 125 years, employees and employers have been given the first Monday in September off to enjoy the fruits of their labor with a little free time. And what better way to salute their contributions to the workforce than with discounts and deals at restaurants from sea to shining sea.

The deals kick off as early as Tuesday, August 27, so folks can get in the spirit of celebrating the unofficial end of summer pretty early.

Firehouse Subs

Between August 28 and September 2, enjoy a hearty spread of American sandwiches from Firehouse Subs. It's perfect for folks looking to cater their Labor Day weekend party, or those who just want to stock up on pre-made sandwiches for the kids' first week back at school. The national chain is offering $10 off any deluxe catering platter as long as customers present this coupon.

Baskin-Robbins

On Saturday, participating Baskin-Robbins will offer scoops of ice cream for just $1.70, two pre-packed quarts for $8 and two 56-ounce pre-packs for $10 to bring any flavor of ice cream home.

IHOP

Children aged 12 and under will be able to get one free kids meal for each adult entrée purchased at IHOP every Friday. That means families will be able to kick off Labor Day weekend with a big breakfast, lunch or dinner for a fraction of the price.

Red Lobster

This seafood chain's famous Crabfest ends on Sunday. During this oceanic feast, folks can indulge in nine giant $16 entrées and a full pound of wild-caught snow crab for $20. Why not indulge in a meal fit for a king (crab)? You'll have all day Monday to sit back, relax, and enjoy a nice big food coma.

Cumberland Farms

Traveling or hitting the beach over the holiday weekend? Cumberland Farms stores are serving up snacks for a good deal. Buy any 20-ounce Pepsi or a bag of Lay's potato chips, and get any type of Cumberland Farms Chocolate (3.25 ounces) or Premium Chocolate treats free.

Porter Road

It's no surprise that National Bacon Day falls on Labor Day weekend because, well, it's something that definitely fuels a lot of American workers. Porter Road is an online butchery that ships meat, both as individual cuts, as well as in curated boxes that include burger kits and more. To make cookouts and family entertaining easier, Porter Road is offering three pounds of free bacon to customers who spend $75 or more online.

Patrons will receive one free pound each of ham bacon, pork bacon and pork back bacon. For those looking to stock up before the holiday weekend, Porter Road will also offer four burger patties (a total of 4 pounds of meat) with a full sized bottle of Sir Kensington's Ketchup for order totaling $75 or more, while supplies last.

Home Depot

OK so it's not exactly food, but it'll certainly help you cook up everyone's favorite Labor Day weekend recipes. All holiday weekend-long, Home Depot is having a big sale on outdoor cooking appliances, including 40% off grills, outdoor accessories, kitchen appliances and more.

We smell a cookout comin'!