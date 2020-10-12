The best food and drink Advent calendars in 2020

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season is the best time of the year for food, drinks and (safely) gathering with family and friends. One part of the holiday season that people look forward to all year is the excitement of opening each small door of their Advent calendar every day before Christmas — especially when it reveals something delicious. But with so many different types of Advent calendars on the market these days, it can be hard to choose the best one.

No matter if you're a wine lover, cheese aficionado, tea enthusiast or beef jerky buff, there’s an Advent calendar out there for you. So, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best food and drink-related Advent calendars to buy this year, and at least one of them is sure brighten up your holiday season.

The Wine Lover’s Advent Calendar has sold out within weeks of its debut in past years, so if you want it, order it sooner rather than later. Each of the 24 windows of the Advent calendar features a quarter bottle of wine — some of the world's most-loved varieties. For delivery by Dec. 1, you must order the calendar before Nov. 17.

Hard seltzer has been the drink of 2020, and the trend is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, this holiday season, there is a hard seltzer Advent calendar with 24 days' worth of the bubbly beverage. The calendar will be available at Aldi starting Nov. 4 and is sure to sell out quickly. In fact, every year, many people line up for hours to get their hands on Aldi’s Advent calendars. If this is one that you want, you’re going to need to be at your local Aldi early.

If whiskey is your drink of choice while nestled up by the fire, look no further than the Flaviar Whiskies Of The World Advent Calendar. This 24-day Advent calendar features 24 unique and hard-to-get whiskies from across the globe, a Flaviar Glencairn glass, plus flavor notes and artwork for each vile of whiskey. To get this one in time for Christmas, you’ll need to order it soon since each calendar will be shipped in early November to guarantee arrival before Dec. 1.

For the chocolate lover in your family, the Harry and David Deluxe Advent Calendar is the only way to go. The tiny boxes that are revealed behind double doors are filled with tasty confections like truffles, the famous Moose Munch and dark and milk chocolate mints. Plus, the Advent calendar is also pretty enough to be displayed the entire holiday season.

The Palais des Thés’ translates from French to mean "palace of teas." This Advent calendar features 24 bags of French blended tea. So, even though you might not be able to go to France this holiday season to see the Eiffel Tower blanketed in snow, you'll feel like you’ve been transported to Paris with each cup of tea every morning.

Small jars of delectable preserves are waiting behind each door of the Bonne Maman Preserved Advent Calendar. Flavors featured in the calendar include cherry and blackberry, and orange and cinnamon spreads. The jams are perfect for morning toasts or as part of a charcuterie board for a holiday gathering.

Some like it hot, and Lidl's 12 Days of Hot Sauce Advent calendar is perfect for those people. Each hot sauce featured can range from mildly hot to extra, extra hot. The calendar will be available nationwide on Oct. 28, but try not to rip into each door before Dec. 1.

f you're an agave aficionado, you might want to consider getting the Collection Series’ Tequila and Mezcal Advent Calendar. This box features 12 doors filled with 30-milliliter wax-sealed drams of tequila and mezcal from boutique producers and world-renowned brands. Deliveries of this boozy calendar start mid-October, and the earlier you purchase, the better chance you have of getting it before Dec. 1.

Get your carb-loading on with this 12 Days of Pasta Gift Box from World Market. The Advent calendar and gift box combo is filled to the brim with imported Italian pastas. The box makes the perfect gift for any holiday party, but it would also be nice to leave out on your counter for easy weeknight meals. You can order it now or pick it up curbside from your local World Market.

As if the holidays weren't already filled with plenty of sugary confections, the 2020 Marshmallow Advent Calendar is here to make the season even sweeter. For 25 days, you can open tiny doors to gourmet marshmallows to eat on their own or mix in with a cup of hot chocolate. Flavors you might find include coconut, butterbeer and peppermint.

If cheese is your passion, the Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar is the one for you. The box features five different types of cheese over 24 days. Cheeses that you’ll be able to enjoy include Jarlsberg, Applewood and Ilchester Mature Cheddar. This particular item is not eligible for shipping, but you can pinpoint its location through the Target website and pick it up on your next Target haul.

After a long day of work, there's nothing like an ice cold beer. Our favorite beer-filled Advent calendar is the 12 Days Of Christmas Craft Beer Box from City Brew Tours. Behind each flap, you’ll find a can of beer from small craft breweries around the country, along with other fun items like bottle openers and swag from some of the breweries featured in the box. Each night when you pop the top on the beer, you’re also invited to tune into a live stream on social media with a beer expert for an interactive discussion on the featured beer of the day.

Snuggling up with a cup of tea to watch a Christmas movie is one of the best parts of the holidays. The Vahdam Teas 24 Teas Christmas Advent Calendar features some of the world’s most best teas and has been featured in Oprah’s Favorite Things Holiday Gift Guide in years past. This Advent calendar comes with beautiful red, green and gold packaging, with individually wrapped teas like chamomile mist. The Advent calendar will be available Nov. 9 on the Vahdam Teas Amazon store.

Having a tray of cookies on display is a holiday tradition for many, but sometimes you just want one cookie instead of being tempted by a whole batch. That’s where the Borgo De' Medici Italian Cookie Advent Calendar comes in. Each day for 24 days, you’ll be able to munch on a traditional Italian cookie like biscotti, limoncello cookies and coffee cookies.

Fans of savory and crunchy snacks will love this Advent calendar filled with five different flavors of pork rinds, including Black Pepper and Low & Slow BBQ flavors. Each of the 24 windows are filled with a small bag of the various flavored pork rinds, and the front cover of the calendar features a fun rendering of a not-so-socially-distant holiday party. The calendar does take some time to ship, so order early to ensure delivery in time for Dec. 1.

The 2020 Jerky Advent Calendar is here to banish the days of boring beef jerky. The 12-day calendar features 12 different jerky options from a variety of craft brands. Flavors included in the jerky Advent calendar include sweet and spicy, garlic-ginger and even an IPA-infused jerky. This calendar is currently available for pre-order and will be shipped by mid-November in time for Dec. 1.

Coffee is what gets so many of us up and moving each day, but having the same blend over and over can get tedious. This Advent calendar contains 12 craft coffees to give you something new in the days leading up to Christmas. Each of the sachets included makes one cup of coffee and can be used in a variety of brewing methods like French press, pour over or cold brew. The Advent calendar can be sent with either whole-bean coffee or pre-ground coffee.

If caramels are always calling your name in the grocery store line, you might want to consider the McCrea’s Candies Caramels Advent Calendar. The 24-window box features 12 different varieties of caramels, like rosemary truffle sea salt and deep chocolate. Each of the caramels are gluten-, nut-, and soy-free, making this an Advent calendar almost anyone can enjoy throughout the season.

Licorice lovers will want to get their hands on the Lakrids by Bülow Winter Calendar & Selection Box, which features 24 different chocolate-coated licorice treats, with flavors like salted caramel and passion fruit. Each window has two pieces so there’s one for you and one to share (if you really want to). The selection box also features eight different candies that can be eaten along with the Advent calendar or even be saved until after Christmas (if you have that kind of restraint).

Humans shouldn’t get to have all of the Advent calendar fun this year! That’s where the DreamBone Furry Christmas Holiday Advent Calendar Variety Pack Dog Treats steps in, letting your furry friend get some treats from their very own Advent calendar. This calendar features 24 dog treats behind the flaps of an ugly sweater-themed box.