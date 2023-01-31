Valentine's Day desserts from the 'Bake Squad': Red velvet truffles, s'mores pies and mosaic cake

Valentine's Day will be here before we know it! To help us prepare for the most romantic day of the year, all-star bakers Christina Tosi, Maya-Camille Broussard and Ashley Holt from the Netflix series "Bake Squad" are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up some sweet treats. Tosi shows us how to make red velvet cake truffles, Holt puts together a festive mosaic cake and Broussard assembles mini s'mores pies.

I love these truffles in place of the traditional box of Valentine's Day chocolates. They are jam-packed with flavor and way more fun to eat!

The very first time I had s'mores, I was in third grade at St. Dorothy School. My Girl Scout troop had organized a camping trip and I remember the eeriness of the dancing flames of the campfire, the lightning bugs that surrounded us in the pitch-black darkness of the woods, and the satisfaction I had in finding the perfect twig to skewer the marshmallows on. My concentration was dedicated to dividing the graham cracker in half with a clean break and bringing the marshmallows to the perfect toasted temperature to melt the chocolate.

S'mores are known for their gooey, messy and unpretentious deliciousness. However, as a child, I was more concerned about creating the most beautiful, aesthetically presentable s'more — not a burnt piece of goo. As an adult, it's apparent that not much has changed.

I love this recipe because it's a quick way to make a delicious and showstopping cake for Valentine's Day. Bonus: It's two desserts in one — cake and cake truffles (made from the cake trimmings), the latter of which can be boxed up and gifted to your sweetheart or galentines.

