'It's Red Season': Are Taylor Swift and Starbucks brewing up some holiday joy?

Is there a love story brewing between Taylor Swift and Starbucks?

For weeks, Taylor Swift has tormented her fans (called Swifties) by dropping Easter eggs on social media in anticipation of the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)" on Nov. 12. One of those hints came in the form of a video love letter to fall and featured a Starbucks cup and her defense of all things pumpkin spice.

Starbucks commented on the video, "TAYLOR SAID IT'S FALL," and later duetted the video from its own TikTok.

Then, Starbucks really riled up the Swift lovers when they tweeted, "It's Red Season" on Nov. 8.

It's Red Season. ☕️✨🧣❤️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

But it didn't stop there. In the thread that ensued containing 2,500 comments, Starbucks continued to (invisible) string Swifties along by using Swift's song lyrics in their replies.

We appreciate the concern, but you need to calm down. We have full control of our account. :heart: — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

They also tweeted 13 heart emojis, which is significant because Swift's favorite number (and birthdate) is 13.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

One fan even compiled the Starbucks replies into their own TikTok video.

So what illicit affairs are going on between Swift and the coffee company? As we head back to December, Swifties believe it will have something to do with their icon's favorite drink — which fans report is a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte — and possibly more.

A fan account on Instagram claims to have the details of a "Starbucks x Red (Taylor's Version)" campaign from a memo that allegedly went out to Starbucks employees. Social media gossip account @deuxmoi also posted about it, and a post on Reddit alleged the same.

But Starbucks is keeping fans second guessing for now. TODAY Food reached out to Starbucks for comment and any information regarding a potential collaboration, but they were casually cruel in their brief response.

"Thanks for reaching out! From Starbucks red cups to the upcoming release of Red (Taylor’s Version), its officially red season!" they answered. "We do not have anything more to share."

Swifties are dying to see how this one ends. Earlier this week, Swift, 31, announced on her social media channels that not only is she releasing her version of the "Red" album with 30 songs, including some from her vault, but she is also debuting a new short film to go with the long-awaited 10-minute version of fan favorite break-up anthem "All Too Well."

The film will feature Sadie Sink ("Stranger Things") and Dylan O'Brien ("Teen Wolf") as well as a car made in, yes, 1989 — which is not only the title of one of Swift's albums, but also the year of her birth.

Long story short, we don't know for sure what Swift and Starbucks have in store for us. Swifties are OK, but they're not fine at all. But with Nov. 12 just days away and the pieces falling into place, they will shake it off. After all, they love the player and the game, and they know all too well that as soon as this mystery is solved, it will all begin again.