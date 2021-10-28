Happy Halloween! This week offered plenty of treats to make us smile.

Taylor Swift loves fall, and she might make you a believer, too

Pop icon Taylor Swift posted a "video reenactment" of a love letter to fall and all its accessories on her social media this week that served as visual hygge for her fans.

"And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath..." she narrates, while showing off her various pieces of fall fashion.

"...And not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff cause you LOVE IT and are happy it's all the rage and people who dress their dogs in costumes on Halloween and fires in fireplaces..." she continues, the self-appointed cheerleader of all things autumnal.

"I like fall (taylor's version)," commented the official account of TikTok.

"Was it even fall before Taylor said so?" asked the official account of Spotify.

"The Fault in Our Stars" author John Green also chimed in on the video, which has more than 5.3 million views. "So much to like about Taylor, but my favorite thing is that she is deeply and unapologetically into what she's into. It is wonderful. Fall is magic."

So go grab a pumpkin spice latte and a cozy scarf, everyone! Taylor said it was OK.

Luke Bryan saves the day for a stranded mom and her kids

Courtney Potts and her two young kids were having a bad day: While heading home on the roads of rural Tennessee, one of their car's tires blew out, leaving them stranded.

Then, their luck changed. A good Samaritan stopped to help change Potts's tire ... and he happened to be country singer Luke Bryan himself.

“I got out and did a double take and as soon as I heard his voice ..." Potts told Taste of Country. "I didn't even have time to be in shock because he's like, 'Look, we really need to get you out of this road because I almost hit you.'"

Potts posted a video of Bryan in "dad mode" on her TikTok account with the caption, "I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies!"

Bryan commented on the video, "Glad I could help. That's what it's all about."

Watch this middle child speak for all middle children, ever

Nicole M. Driscoll, aka @momofthewilds on TikTok, has three boys, and her middle child definitely understands the assignment.

Just watch his reaction to (finally!) winning family game night.

"Using his voice to speak for the millions of us middle children without voices," wrote one commenter with a raised fist emoji. The video has more than 16.7 million views.

We feel you, little (middle) guy! Bask in the glory, however briefly it is yours!

Best big brothers ever create epic Halloween photos with sister

Most parents are excited if they can convince just two children to choose costumes in the same theme for Halloween (a feat I have never accomplished in 20 years), but mom of four Patti Schmidt got lucky.

After having three sons, Schmidt found out she was unexpectedly pregnant with her daughter Avery, now 5, when she was 44. Though Avery's big brothers are all much older than she is, they were excited when she was born — and they even agreed to dress up for epic themed Halloween photos with her every year.

The siblings have dressed as the characters from "The Wizard of Oz," "Star Wars," and "Game of Thrones." This year's theme is still under wraps.

Now that is one lucky little sister (and mom!).

Just more proof military reunions will never, ever get old

"DADDY! My daddy! My daddy!"

We're not sure there could be a better sound than that of Destiny Cooper's daughter welcoming her daddy home after more than a year away while serving in the military.

@destinyjcooper Our daughters’ reactions to their dad coming home after a year. ❤️❤️🥺 ♬ original sound - Destiny Cooper

Those are some premium giggles and hugs right there.

Molly Ringwald's preteen daughter is Team Duckie

This week, "Pretty in Pink" actor Molly Ringwald stepped out with her 12-year-old daughter, Adèle, in coordinating pink ensembles — including Adèle's complementary pink hair color!

But even better was Ringwald's recent revelation that she watched "Pretty in Pink" for the first time with Adèle — and her daughter is #TeamDuckie.

Young Adèle has obviously inherited her mom's beauty and her brains, because we all still want to know, "What about prom, Blaine?!"

Listen to this great-great-grandmother drop some knowledge

We leave you with the words of Nanny Faye as she meets her great-great-grandson for the first time.

"Not very many people get to see their great-great-grandchildren," she says in the video. "Not very many people live to be as old as I am.

"My doctor says I'm fine," she says with a calm drawl.

@nannyfayeandme Nanny meeting her great great grandson for the first time and talking about how blessed she is. ##nanny ♬ original sound - Nanny Faye

May we all live to be as old and as wise as Nanny Faye. Have a great weekend!

